INSPIRED TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS ON MAY 10 AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 11

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. in the UK on May 11, 2022 to discuss the Company's results and general business trends.

Conference Call Information

Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-844-746-0725 (US) or 1-412-317-5264 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay of the call: A telephone replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call until May 18, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), via replay access code 9945461. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Contact :

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646 565-6938

