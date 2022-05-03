Landmark Community Grants Program Directs Over $90,000 to Local Nonprofits and Schools

Grants Provide Youth Programs, Social Services, and Community Initiatives with Critical Financial Assistance and Educational Resources

KENWOOD, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Vineyards today announced its most recent class of Community Grants recipients includes nine nonprofit organizations, plus additional schools in California's Russian River Valley and Sonoma Valley. Landmark, part of The Wonderful Company family of brands owned by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, will award a total of $90,960 in grants, of which $30,000 has been directed towards K–12 schools in the community. Since its launch in 2014, Landmark Community Grants have funded over 156 projects and supported over 118 teachers and 39 schools, totaling nearly $650,000.

"We're humbled by the quality of applications we receive every year and strive to help our neighbors make an even bigger impact by giving them the resources they need to accomplish their goals," said Molly Scott, director of grower and community relations at Landmark. "The Community Grants program was created to support grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations and schools to help drive meaningful change. We're proud to be part of the great work taking place, and it's important to us to collaborate with others to make a difference where our employees live, work, and play."

Landmark believes that investing in education is an investment in the future and has allocated a portion of the Community Grants to schools in order to provide wide-ranging support for teachers to fund projects and initiatives that help students to learn and thrive. From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund classroom supplies and educational opportunities for students in Sonoma County.

Grant recipients are focused on strengthening youth programs, social services, and strategic community investments. The funds help support organizations working tirelessly to provide lifelong opportunities and programs to empower youth and transitional social services. From job skills training and preventative dental care to mental wellness and therapy services, the Community Grants program is open to all focus areas. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify organizations that provide projects and services directly benefiting local communities.

"Funding from Landmark Community Grants will make it possible for the Jewish Community Free Clinic to provide primary care and other medical and social services to low-income workers and their families, always in an atmosphere of respect and compassion," said Donna Waldman, executive director, Jewish Community Free Clinic. "Our clients come from diverse low-income backgrounds and are primarily farm, domestic, and service workers from Sonoma County. As a small grassroots organization that never charges a fee for service, this grant will go a long way to ensure free services including labs, vaccinations, and medications go to those most in need."

Some of the 2021–2022 grant recipients include:

Jewish Community Free Clinic: Provide free medical care to 750 non-denominational clients.

Reach for Home: Provide 110 homeless individuals with free mental health services via a mobile health clinic.

Schell Vista Volunteer Firefighters Association: Provide explosion-proof flashlights to 50 volunteer firefighters and assist with search and rescue operations.

Sonoma Community Center: Provide four months of Queer Art Club activities for 60 to 70 LGBTQIA identifying youths.

YWCA Sonoma County: Provide a new oven range and refrigerator to help serve 2,000 meals per year.

For more information, please visit www.landmarkwinegrants.com.

About Landmark Vineyards

Nestled at the base of the Mayacamas Mountain Range in the Sonoma Valley, Landmark® Vineyards epitomizes the rustic grace and beauty of Sonoma County. Since 1974, Landmark has been dedicated to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, sourcing grapes from unique vineyard sites throughout California to create rich, balanced wines. Its Hop Kiln Estate is a registered California Historical Landmark and expands Landmark Vineyards' presence with two tasting rooms and properties in Sonoma and the Russian River Valley. Their signature wine, the Overlook Chardonnay, has appeared on The Wine Spectator Top 100 list seven times. Landmark's wines may be purchased via select wine shops and restaurants, or directly from Landmark's Tasting Room, online store, or through membership in the Wine Society. To discover more about Landmark's remarkable approach to winemaking, visit www.landmarkwine.com.

