MDA COMPLETES FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF CANADARM3 TECHNOLOGY TO AXIOM SPACE

Contract for robotic interfaces another important milestone as company brings full suite of commercial space products to market

BRAMPTON, ON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the first commercial sale of its Canadarm3 technology to Axiom Space. The contract is for the delivery of 32 external robotic interfaces for Axiom Space's Axiom Station which is now under construction and on schedule to be the world's first commercial space station in orbit.

MDA offers a full range of space robotics capabilities for multiple missions and applications. The MDA technology destined for Axiom Station includes commercial variants of Canadarm3 interfaces destined for the Artemis Gateway, providing opportunities for efficiencies for commercial users that will help to enable a sustainable and competitive marketplace in space.

"The sale of our Canadarm3 technology to Axiom Space signifies a major shift in the commercial landscape and is a turning point for MDA as we fulfill our vision of bringing a full suite of space robotics products to market," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "As the global space economy continues to accelerate, there is increasing demand for a wide variety of space robotics designed to fulfill all kinds of objectives – and MDA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Today's announcement is just the beginning of this journey, and yet another proof point that MDA can meet the growing needs of space companies around the world."

The MDA interfaces aboard Axiom's space station will also include those that allow the existing Canadarm2 on the International Space Station (ISS) to build and assemble the new Axiom Station. Once that stage is complete, MDA's Canadarm3 interfaces will act as permanent robotic system fixture points on the outside of Axiom Station, forming the foundation for future robotic arm integration and utilization once it separates from the ISS and operates independently.

"Canadarm technology has been a mainstay in human spaceflight and will continue to be a pivotal part in this next chapter in human exploration as we build a robust economy in low Earth orbit that benefits all of humanity, in space and on Earth," said Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space. "We are proud to work with MDA as we build the next-generation microgravity platform Axiom Station, the world's first commercial space station, with leading robotic technologies like Canadarm3 technology that will enable limitless innovation and ensure a seamless transition in low Earth orbit."

Built and operated through private sector funds, Axiom Station will initially be attached to the ISS and will separate from the ISS before NASA decommissions the ISS at the end of the decade. Axiom Station will serve as a global research and commercial hub establishing a robust and competitive economy in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It will be used for a variety of activities, including in-space manufacturing, human spaceflight missions to LEO, and deep space exploration.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

