New Dremel® Electric Scissors Designed to Cut Through Almost Any Material

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dremel Electric Scissors are sure to inspire DIYers and crafters to take on all their creative and functional needs in and around the home. Slim and powerful, users can easily carry the electric scissors in a tool belt or pocket, and when finished, store it in a kitchen drawer or toolbox.

Dremel Electric Scissors are ideal for everyday home needs and feature a 4V MAX rechargeable lithium-ion battery and USB port for convenient charging. Its compact size and slim design make them ideal for craft projects and everyday cutting applications such as fabrics, food packaging, wrapping paper, vinyl and more. The tool's ultra-sharp shears can cut though almost any type of material with ease and an extra pair of the replaceable shears are included for those who want to designate one pair of shears for separate cutting duties or use as a spare.

"Dremel Electric Scissors are a must-have tool for the home especially for those who have numerous cutting projects they are currently doing by hand," said Mari Trichanh, Dremel product manager. "Once you have experienced Dremel Electric Scissors as a cordless cutting solution to open stubborn pet food bags, frustrating clamshell plastic packaging, or to breakdown cardboard boxes, you'll wonder where they have been all your life."

Dremel Electric Scissors Features at a Glance:

Ultra-sharp blades cut through a variety of thin to thick materials with speed and ease.

Battery indicator light shows the battery life of the tool to take the guesswork out of when it needs to be recharged. A red light indicates low battery <10%, orange <50%, and green light indicates >50% power or more.

Integrated Lithium-ion battery is always ready for use and holds a charge for 18 months while stored.

Convenient USB rechargeable charging system charges the battery in 90 minutes.

Powered by a 4V Lithium-Ion battery it's always ready to go and the USB Fast Charger makes charging quick and convenient. The Dremel Electric Scissors Kit comes complete with: Electric Scissors, extra set of blades, USB adapter/charger, USB cable, and instructions.

Dremel Electric Scissors are available now on Amazon and will be available online at The Home Depot North America and Lowe's early Summer 2022. The Electric Scissors sell for a suggested retail price of $49.99 in the United States.

About Dremel

Since 1932, the Dremel brand has been helping crafters, hobbyists and home improvement enthusiasts get the job done with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any task. From our Dremel rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, DIYers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, efficient speed, ergonomic design, precision, and versatility with a wide range of accessories, Dremel has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for generations and is continuing to instill courage in the next generation of DIYers through its "You Got This" campaign that launched on April 11, 2022.

