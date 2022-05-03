New Leadership at Chandler's Technology Incubator

Chandler Innovations Appoints Jasmine Holmes as Executive Director

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the City's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program has appointed Jasmine Holmes as the new ED after Diana White, former CEO, moved on to become the Executive Director of Moonshot's Flagstaff campus.

Holmes officially started in her role as ED on March 28th, 2022. She had previously worked as the Chandler Innovations curriculum facilitator. With over 15 years of graphic design and marketing experience, Jasmine Holmes loves being able to say, "I'm older than I look."

Jasmine's success is due to her unique mix of creative and analytical skills. While working at Texas Instruments, it became clear that while she loved design, Jasmine wanted to be involved in business at a deeper level by developing business goals and marketing strategies. This drive prompted Jasmine to start 910 West, a digital marketing agency, in 2007.

Holmes says, "I'm excited by the opportunity to help grow the entrepreneurial community in Chandler."

Diana White is thrilled with Jasmine's appointment.

"It was a tough decision to leave Chandler," White said. "But the opportunity to return to where my passion for helping tech founders began was too amazing to ignore. Jasmine stepping into the role means the program I've come to love so dearly will continue to advance."

Moonshot President and CEO Scott Hathcock is the driving force behind ensuring each incubator has strong leadership in place.

"Moonshot has grown considerably in the past few years," Hathcock said. "With campuses in Flagstaff, Chandler, and Tucson, it was clear that I needed to step back from the day-to-day operations of the Flagstaff campus and focus on further growth. Diana and Jasmine will bring continued success to both campuses."

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses that includes curriculum, mentoring, and community events. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot.

