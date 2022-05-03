PULTIZER PRIZE WINNING JOURNALIST JONATHAN CAPEHART TO HOST THE 2022 INROADS BENEFIT GALA

Celebrating Trailblazers and Inspiring Support for the Next Generation of Diverse Leaders

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS, Inc. — the world's largest nonprofit committed to preparing underrepresented talent for career success — is inviting the public to help raise funds at this year's Benefit Gala, presented by Procter & Gamble (P&G) and powered by BET. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m. EST and will honor INROADS alumni, and corporate and community partners who have embodied the mission of INROADS by creating a positive impact within their communities. The evening will be hosted by Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Jonathan Capehart, Associate Editor of The Washington Post and anchor of MSNBC's The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.

The Benefit Gala will present the various awards to INROADS alumni and trailblazers who exemplify the INROADS mission in their life and their work. The 2022 honorees include the Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient: Congressman James E. Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives; Frank C. Carr Award Recipient: Southern Company, accepted by Tom Fanning, Chairman, President & CEO, Southern Company; Excellence in Leadership Award Recipient: Scott Mills, CEO of BET; Alumni of the Year Award Recipient: Martin Cabrera, Founder and CEO, Cabrera Capital Partners, LLC & Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC; and Entrepreneur of the Year Award Recipient: Dia Simms, CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, Co-Founder, Pronghorn, and INROADS Alumna.

"The idea of INROADS was created during the Civil Rights Movement, so social justice is in the fabric of our being. Since its founding, INROADS has increased access, equity, and opportunity in the workplace by elevating young people of color, positioning them for professional and economic mobility, and promoting diversity and inclusion in corporate America," said Forest Harper, President, and CEO of INROADS. "We are grateful to our INROADS alumni, sponsors, and community partners for their commitment to our organization's mission. We have made a tremendous impact thus far and look forward to a night of giving, celebrating our award recipients, and inspiring the next generation of leaders."

All proceeds from the Benefit Gala will directly support underrepresented, hardworking diverse high school and college students to receive leadership training, coaching, mentoring, and opportunities for paid corporate internships through INROADS programs.

INROADS is proud to have the support of Procter & Gamble, the presenting partner for this year's Benefit Gala, and BET, which is powering the event and making it more accessible to audiences through its platform. Other sponsors include Lockheed Martin, UnitedHealth Group, Dollar General, Assured Guaranty, CBRE, Zoetis, F5, Cetera, Daimler Truck, Pepsi, EY, Southern Company, L3Harris, Propel, Truist, Foley Hoag, Chevron, United Rentals, Block, Ironwood, Pronghorn, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, Ten To One, BlackLeaf, Wifey, and Saint Liberty Whiskey.

To learn more about the Benefit Gala and to register, please visit https://inroads.org/benefitgala/ .

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

