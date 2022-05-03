Variety Magazine Recognizes The Los Angeles Film School for Top-Tier Education

The Los Angeles Film School ranks among top film schools in the country for the eighth consecutive year

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School, an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood, was named as one of the top film schools in the United States as part of Variety Magazine's Top 30 Film Schools in North America.

Each year, Variety curates a list of the top film school programs and educators across the United States and abroad. The esteemed list highlights film schools that offer an array of classes in entertainment programming, rigorous academic structures and a pool of experienced educators.

"We are honored to be recognized in Variety's curated list for the eighth time," said Tammy Elliott, president of The Los Angeles Film School. "This annual ranking reflects not only the school's dedication centered on our students' future, but it is also a testament to our students who show up, lean in and transform their education into their first or next creative opportunity."

The Los Angeles Film School continues to focus on expanding its curriculum and degree programs by offering a diverse selection of classes to prepare students for the rigors of the entertainment industry. With more than 18 undergraduate degrees, students can hone their craft in animation, audio production, digital filmmaking, entertainment business, film production, graphic design, media communications, writing for film & TV, and music production.

For more information on The Los Angeles Film School, including its accreditation and program offerings, as well as alumni spotlights and success stories, visit www.lafilm.edu.

