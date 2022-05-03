WERNERCO FOCUSES ON COLLABORATIVE, MODERN WORK ENVIRONMENT WITH GRAND OPENING OF NEW OFFICE

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: WernerCo, a primary employer in the greater Hermitage area, is hosting a Grand Opening to celebrate its new Corporate Service Center in West Middlesex, PA. A worldwide manufacturer and distributor of consumer and professional jobsite equipment, WernerCo will use the new location as a central hub for over 150 local employees working in the Marketing, Engineering, Legal, Finance, Customer Care, IT, HR and Supply Chain departments.

The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony and attendees can participate in office tours, product demos and a catered lunch. Media will also have the opportunity to take photo and video footage at the event.

WHEN: Monday, May 9, 2022, from 12:00pm until 1:00pm

WHY: To continue building a strong work environment and culture that better accommodates the flexibility desired by its employees, WernerCo is transitioning from its Greenville facility to a more modern, centrally located office in the greater Hermitage area. With most employees embracing a flexible work from home model, this office will support remote working while still allowing WernerCo to be an integral part of the local community. The new office will have also ample space for in-office collaboration, team meetings, and training.

WHERE: The Grand Opening will be at the company's new collaboration hub located at 61 Executive Court, North Building West Middlesex, PA.

WHO: WernerCo is inviting employees, local businesses, political leaders and media to attend and participate in the event.

CONTACT: Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; angie@seedatl.com

Melissa Sprouse, WernerCo, 724-813-0370, sprouma@wernerco.com

