Aliro Quantum Co-Founder and CTO, Dr. Prineha Narang, to Speak at the Defense Intelligence Agency Future Technologies Symposium

BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum , the first pure play quantum networking company, today announced that Co-Founder and CTO, Dr. Prineha Narang , has been invited to speak at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Future Technologies Symposium . The two-day virtual event hosted by the DIA Chief Information Office (CIO) and Chief Technology Office (CTO) will take place on May 11-12, 2022.

Dr. Narang will participate in a panel discussion of Quantum Computing moderated by Ramesh Menon, Chief Technology Officer in the Office of the CIO at the Defense Intelligence Agency where he is responsible for technology and strategy planning, experimentation, and emerging technology solutions architecture. Also on the panel are Dr. William Layton , Senior Subject Matter Expert for Quantum Resistant Cryptography with the National Security Agency and Dr. Joanna Ptasinski , Head of the Cryogenic Electronics and Quantum Research Branch, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific. The Quantum Computing panel is on May 11th at 1420 EDT.

Dr. Narang is a renowned scholar in theoretical and computational quantum science. In addition to her role as CTO of Aliro Quantum, Dr. Narang is an Assistant Professor at Harvard University where she leads the NarangLab , an interdisciplinary group working on topics at the vibrant intersection of theoretical and computational quantum information science, condensed matter physics, and quantum photonics. UCLA recently announced that she will join their faculty in physical sciences as the Howard Reiss Chair effective July 1, 2022, and transition the NarangLab to UCLA where the team will continue and expand its work.

The DIA Future Technologies Symposium will discuss the challenges and opportunities posed by emerging technologies, current initiatives, successes, and opportunities for integration with government stakeholders, academia, and the private sector. The symposium will explore the theme of Strategic Competition, and will feature keynote speakers from the Intelligence Community, Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), Academia, and Industry.

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum is a quantum computing and networking company that spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University. Aliro is leading the charge on quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. Aliro has assembled a team of world-class experts in quantum and classical networking.

Aliro is working with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Aliro is partnering with leading quantum hardware vendors including IBM, Honeywell Quantum Solutions (now Quantinuum), IonQ, and Rigetti Computing. To learn more, visit www.aliroquantum.com .

