ALKM Announces New Hemp Infused Beverage Production For $643 Million Market

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has completed the product development and has begun the production of CBDQ(9) initial line of hemp infused beverages.

The CBD infused beverage market is expected to reach over $643 million by 2026.

These "best in class" non-alcoholic beverage products were developed with the highest quality ingredients and under strict regulatory compliance and controls. The two products to come to market first are a 16.9oz Iced Tea and a Pink Lemonade, each both containing 25mg of high quality and environmentally friendly CBD, grown to organic standards.

"'We are very encouraged by the alliance formed between our companies. West Coast has helped us develop the first and only Iced Tea and Pink Lemonade infused with CBDQ(9) proprietary Ingredients in a bottle format. We look forward to continuing and strengthening our partnership with Rob and West Coast." Ralph Mizraji CEO

"CBDQ(9) holds its supplier base to a different and higher standard of quality than other brands and finds like-minded partners and manufacturers. West Coast and its well informed and dedicated team exceeded our expectations and helped us produce the first of several flavors/items for us. They adhered to very strict protocol and CBDQ(9) specifications resulting in a final product that is now considered best in market. We look forward to growing our beverage divisions together with Rob and his team." Eli Fox President

About CBDQ(9)

CBDQ(9) is a world-leading diversified whole plant cannabinoid-based consumer product company with an uncompromising dedication to deliver only the very best in class CBD products and education to those in need.

To learn more about CBDQ(9) visit www.cbdq9.com.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Phone: +1 (702) 273-9714

View original content:

SOURCE Alkame Holdings, Inc.