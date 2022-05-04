Big Give Week, Rakuten's Biggest Shopping Event of the Year, Returns from May 9 -16

Save on summer essentials with 15% Cash Back from hundreds of your favorite stores

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer on the horizon, shoppers can get extra savings and rewards during Rakuten's largest shopping event, Big Give Week which runs May 9-16. Plus, Rakuten members who also love the NBA can score an exclusive Gift With Purchase.

For a limited time, consumers can put up to 15% Cash Back in their wallets when they shop from hundreds of their favorite stores, brands and services including:

The Container Store

PetSmart

Finish Line

Ray-Ban

Supergoop

Boll & Branch

Moda Operandi

Forever21

Blue Apron

Vivid Seats

Fenty Beauty

VRBO

Crocs

KonMari

Princess Polly

Boohoo

UGG Australia

iRobot

Purple

And many, many more!

Rakuten is a one-stop shopping destination for savings and rewards on fashion and apparel, health and beauty, home goods, electronics, subscription services, rideshare services, dining and more. Whether it's a summertime backyard makeover, a new set of luggage, sunscreen and travel-sized beauty products, or a hotel for a long weekend getaway, shoppers can earn Cash Back on everything they need as they dive into the upcoming sunny season during Big Give Week – and beyond.

"Big Give Week is our most rewarding shopping event of the year. At a time when a lot of people are worrying about inflation, Rakuten is here to help people save money and earn Cash Back on all the things they need to make their summer the best – and most affordable – ever," said Kristen Gall, president at Rakuten Rewards. "Consumers are looking forward to gathering again with friends and family, taking special trips, and going to live events like sporting events and concerts. Big Give Week shoppers won't have to break the bank to gear up for summer fun."

Big Give Week shoppers can tap into even more rewards with Rakuten's biggest referral bonus of the year. When members refer friends to Rakuten and they join and spend $40 with one of Rakuten's retail partners, both of them will receive a $40 bonus (terms and conditions apply).

Another benefit of shopping during Big Give Week is that Rakuten, an official partner of the NBA, will offer an exclusive Gift With Purchase promotion. Members who make a qualifying purchase of $75 or more from select stores will be eligible to receive a free limited-edition Starter jacket featuring one of 10 NBA teams while supplies last (terms and conditions apply).

Shop Rakuten's Big Give Week from May 9-16 at www.rakuten.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back, deals and rewards from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $3.7 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com.

About Rakuten Americas

Rakuten Americas is the North American division of Rakuten, Inc., (Japan), a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses, and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 2,400 employees nationwide, the Rakuten Americas business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, business intelligence, logistics, communications, and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value them by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit http://rakuten.us for more information.

Media Contact:

Katie Stevens

Rakuten

kathryn.hammill@rakuten.com

