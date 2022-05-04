Charleston the second most expensive US destination this spring, survey reveals

Charleston, S.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston, the famous port city in South Carolina, is the United States' second priciest spring destination, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.



The survey compared hotel rates in destinations across America during May 2022. Only hotels rated 3 stars or more and located close to a beach or city center/town center were included in the survey.



In Charleston, visitors will have to spend $374 on average per night for the most affordable double room. Only the Hawaiian resort town of Poipu on Kauai island is pricier, with an average nightly rate of $397.



Compared to spring 2021, rates have increased significantly across the board, with these hikes seen particularly starkly in Hawaii, where travelers can expect to pay up to 75% more this spring. However, the biggest increase is reserved for Charleston, where rates are more than double what they were a year ago.



Key West, the priciest destination in 2021, now ranks as only the 5th most expensive this year at $340 per night. The most expensive destination in California is the small city of Calistoga, where visitors can expect to pay nightly rates of $335 this spring.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations for accommodation in the US this spring. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the period 1-31 May 2022.



1. Poipu (Hawaii) $397

2. Charleston (South Carolina) $374

3. Wailea (Hawaii) $354

4. Lahaina (Hawaii) $346

5. Key West (Florida) $340

6. Calistoga (California) $335

7. Kihei (Hawaii) $331

8. Napa (California) $325

9. Anna Maria Island (Florida) $321

10. Waikoloa (Hawaii) $312

For the full results of the survey, check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/spring22.html

Press Contact: Charlotte Smith, charltotte@cheaphotels.org, +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

