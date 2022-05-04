Coldwell Banker Commercial® Welcomes New Affiliated Companies

MADISON, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Commercial, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced that five brokerages recently joined the network:

Company Location Coldwell Banker Commercial Grass Roots Realty Grass Valley, Calif. Coldwell Banker Commercial Green & Green Helena, Mt. Coldwell Banker Commercial Seaboard McMillan Florence, S.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Select Reno, Nev. Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Many of the newly affiliated owners come to the Coldwell Banker Commercial® brand with decades of real estate experience and expertise in their markets. Some served their communities as independent brokerages and are now joining the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand. Four new commercial affiliates expanded their existing Coldwell Banker® footprint locally by opening a commercial franchise offering their clients full-service commercial real estate solutions in addition to residential brokerage services. These new affiliates serve a wide array of communities across the country.

"The Coldwell Banker Commercial brand offers an extensive array of tools for brokerage professionals to deliver exceptional service to clients. We continue the legacy of our brand in our mission to be Pathfinders for our clients."

"I am proud to welcome our new brokerages to the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand. I am confident Coldwell Banker Commercial will be the place where these businesses find long-term growth and success serving their clients with extensive resources and global coverage."

"It is our unwavering mission as a brand to serve communities and our professionals while adhering to our core values of Do Right, Win Together, Big Hearted and Ownership Mentality in a continuously competitive market."

– Dan Spiegel, senior vice president and managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial

About Coldwell Banker Commercial

Affiliated with one of the oldest and most respected names in real estate, Coldwell Banker Commercial® professionals serve clients across various vertical specialties. Our professionals find solutions for clients rooted in deep local knowledge with the support and resources of a global organization. Each franchise is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.cbcworldwide.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

Media Contact:

Matthew LiPani

941.487.1549

matthew.lipani@nrtsoutheast.com

