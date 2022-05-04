DarioHealth to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, May 12

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced it would release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 12, 8:30am EDT

Dial-in Number: 844-826-3035

International Dial-in: 412-317-5195

Conference ID: 10166824

Conference title: DarioHealth First Quarter 2022 Results Call

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1547229&tp_key=ae83ab1839

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through June 12, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 10166824.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

