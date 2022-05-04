Digital Therapeutics Podcast with Eugene Borukhovich Returns to Digital Health Today for Season 2

The podcast, which has been downloaded 50,000+ times to-date, will be championed by presenting partner, Amalgam Rx, and a new surprise guest host

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Based Media, a leader in podcasts about health, care and well-being, today announced the return of the Digital Therapeutics Podcast, hosted by Eugene Borukhovich . Eugene is a serial intra- and entrepreneur and Chief Operating Officer at YourCoach.Health, the industry's only operating system for behavior change, powered by health coaches. The first episode will be released on May 4, 2022.

The podcast, which first aired on Digital Health Today in January 2021 as a limited series, has amassed over 50,000 downloads to date, and will return for a second season to amplify stories from digital therapeutics trailblazers to broader audiences. Its second season explores the clinical evidence, commercialization and adoption of digital therapeutics tools as told by industry veterans and need-to-know newcomers, and will examine the human role within DTx, from consumers to health coaches, nurses, doctors and more.

"Beyond the quantitative successes of its first season, the Digital Therapeutics Podcast was groundbreaking because it reached beyond the professionals in the digital therapeutics industry," shared Eugene Borukhovich. "For the first time, we were hearing from the end-consumer of these DTx tools. Patients were messaging us across platforms sharing stories of how these companies had transformed their lives. Opening up the dialogue around digital therapeutics is exactly why we started this podcast, and I can't wait to continue these important conversations."

In addition to its new season, the Digital Therapeutics Podcast also announced Amalgam Rx, the leading digital platform for SaaS-enabled solutions that connect healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies, will join as presenting partner to support the creation of this new season.

"We're thrilled that Amalgam Rx has decided to join us as presenting partner this season," shared Daniel Kendall, Founder of Mission Based Media, the company that publishes Digital Health Today. "This is an exciting next step in a partnership that grew organically from interviewing President, Chris Bergstrom, on an episode last season which turned out to be one of the most listened-to episodes so far. We're looking forward to creating more great content in the year ahead."

"Behind every company and headline – there are passionate people. Eugene brings the human side of the digital health industry to life. At Amalgam we enable companies of all types and celebrate all who are bold enough to make healthcare a better place," exclaimed Chris Bergstrom, president of AmalgamRx.

Prior to the release of the first episode, the team will also introduce a new co-host to provide clinical and commercialization perspectives. For regular updates on the upcoming season sign up for the Digital Health Today newsletter and follow the podcast on your favorite podcast player.

About Mission Based Media Ltd.

Mission Based Media is the leading provider of trustworthy podcasts about health, care and well-being, with a comprehensive library of podcasts across a broad scope of health topics, conditions and therapies. Our content features insights and information from top medical and health professionals and organizations, while also highlighting engaging patient stories and perspectives. Content is available through our brands including Health Podcast Network, Digital Health Today and the Health Unmuted audio library, as well as through our extended distribution network which includes Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify.

About YourCoach.Health

YourCoach.Health is the leading health coaching ecosystem for practicing coaches and progressive industry partners looking to leverage their services. We're an operating system for behavior change, powered by a technology-augmented army of health and wellness coaches and a full practice management solution for this rapidly growing gig-economy. Our industry partners entrust us to power up their members, clients and talent with validated and credentialed coaches who are actively practicing on our platform, supported by science-backed methodologies. Join us on the Health Coaching Revolution as we strive to deliver the power of health coaching to the 8.5 billion global population by 2030.

