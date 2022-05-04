Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings in First Quarter 2022

WINDSOR, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) today reported unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.39 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding extraordinary items, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $1.4 million, or $0.44 per share1, and comparable to $1.4 million in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2021.

"Our Bank is performing well and we posted solid results, despite a number of challenges," said President and Chief Executive Officer Vernon M. Towler. "As expected, early 2022 proved to be a tough macro environment for the banking industry with margin pressures and reduced mortgage revenue. On the positive side, we are seeing 'green shoots' related to the investments we have been making in new talent and new geographies."

"Our ongoing dispute with our former Chairman increased our operating costs in the first quarter and served as a distraction for our management team and employees. However, we continue to drive our business forward, execute on our strategic plan and focus intently on increasing shareholder value."

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans increased $2.5 million, or 1.00%, as compared to December 31, 2021. This change includes the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan repayments totaling $2.8 million. All loans from this program have now been fully repaid or forgiven. Deposit balances were $557.4 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $25.8 million, and up from $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $4.9 million and make up approximately 34.78% of total deposits. The increase in cyclical municipal deposits contributed to a large portion of this increase in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well above the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework. Tangible book value decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases in the first quarter of 2022.

Results of Operations

An increase in market rates led to a 2.99% increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 over the prior year's first quarter. Excluding PPP income for all quarters, net interest income increased by 11.69% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income through the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $2.1 million, a decrease of 24.16% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap and gains from the sale of investments that occurred in the first quarter of 2021 and totaled approximately $696 thousand, pre-tax. As expected, going into 2022, with the increase in market rates, Farmers' share of our mortgage subsidiary's income was decreased by 134.2% or $138 thousand dollars.

Non-interest expense through March 31, 2022 increased 8.88% compared to the same period in 2021. The Company has invested in talent and new markets over the compared time periods. In addition, approximately $186 thousand in pre-tax, legal and advisory fees related to our ongoing dispute with our former Chairman and compensation expenses paid to former employees, including former Chairman Dick Holland, were included in the first quarter of 2022, increasing non-interest expense in that period. These expenses reduced quarterly annualized return on average assets from 0.89% to 0.77% and return on average equity from 8.95% to 7.75%.

No provision for loan losses was added during the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The allowance for loan losses was 2.28% of gross loans as of March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned decreased from $1.3 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.2 million at March 31, 2022. There were no loans added to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2022.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of March 31, 2022, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.6 million, or 0.63% of total gross loans. This compared to $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

Annual Meeting

Shareholders are encouraged to attend Farmers Bankshares' annual meeting to be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at HUB757, 6801 Bridgeway Drive, Suffolk, Virginia 23435. Only shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022, will be admitted into the meeting. Shareholders will need to present their proxy card or a valid ID to ensure all votes are properly accounted for.

About Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

1 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) calculated by removing securities gains and extraordinary, non-interest expenditures noted under the Results of Operations section.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 26,255

$ 28,536 Available-for-sale securities 297,641

293,923 Non-marketable equity securities 7,258

7,323 Loans held for investment 267,022

264,540 Allowance for loan losses (6,077)

(6,142) Loans held for investment, net 260,945

258,398 Premises and equipment, net 6,311

6,363 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 9,800

9,890 Other real estate owned 147

147 Bank-owned life insurance 11,733

11,662 Other assets 8,135

7,213 Total assets $ 628,225

$ 623,455







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 193,825

$ 188,846 Interest-bearing deposits 363,581

342,779 Total deposits 557,406

531,625 Capital notes 8,500

8,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7,750

7,160 Other liabilities 1,959

6,537 Total liabilities 575,615

553,822







Common stock 393

391 Capital surplus 3,803

3,589 Retained earnings 61,597

60,856 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,699)

2,182 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 50,094

67,018 Noncontrolling interest 2,516

2,615 Total stockholders' equity 52,610

69,633 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 628,225

$ 623,455

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021

Interest income







Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 2,966

$ 3,287

Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,492

1,091

Interest on federal funds sold 8

6

Other interest income 8

8

Total interest and dividend income 4,474

4,392











Interest expense







Interest on deposits 321

331

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings -

27

Interest on capital notes 67

66

Interest on repurchase agreements 12

12

Total interest expense 400

436

Net interest income 4,074

3,956

Provision for loan losses -

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,074

3,956











Noninterest income







Service charges and other fee income 152

112

Income from automated teller machines and interchange 177

160

Insurance commissions 1,726

1,591

Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities -

273

Gain on termination of interest rate swap -

423

Income on bank owned life insurance 71

74

Other income 19

195

Total noninterest income 2,145

2,828











Noninterest expense







Salaries and employee benefits 2,713

2,564

Occupancy and equipment 555

515

Bank franchise and other taxes 156

185

Advertising and marketing 127

105

Data processing 398

364

Professional fees 248

174

Other noninterest expense 499

406

Total non-interest expense 4,696

4,313

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,523

2,471

Income tax expense 183

383

Net income 1,340

2,088

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 131

124

Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,209

$ 1,964



Financial Highlights













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, At or For the Three Months Ended, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021











Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)









Basic net income $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.51 $ 1.19 $ 0.63 Book value at end of period $ 15.93 $ 21.42 $ 21.15 $ 21.51 $ 19.77 Tangible book value at end of period $ 12.82 $ 18.26 $ 17.96 $ 18.29 $ 16.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,136,960 3,127,724 3,126,957 3,125,678 3,116,938 Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Shares outstanding at period end 3,143,824 3,129,010 3,127,048 3,125,678 3,125,678











Selected Performance Ratios









Return on average assets 0.77% 0.78% 1.10% 2.58% 1.38% Return on average stockholders' equity 7.75% 6.92% 9.44% 22.31% 12.14% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 9.20% 8.08% 11.09% 26.33% 14.41% Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2) 2.89% 2.96% 3.22% 3.20% 3.22% Cost of deposits 0.26% 0.22% 0.26% 0.28% 0.35% Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3) 34.47% 38.88% 37.66% 58.18% 41.69% Efficiency ratio (4) 75.54% 76.68% 69.55% 48.28% 63.58%











Balance Sheet Ratios









Loans to deposits 46.81% 48.44% 46.29% 51.51% 53.78% Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.41% 0.42% 0.52% 0.14% 0.10% Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 2.28% 2.32% 2.49% 2.32% 2.32% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.02% 0.00% -0.01% 0.04% 0.04%























(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.







(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.







(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income









(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.







