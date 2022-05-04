FIREHOUSE SUBS® THANKS GUESTS BY NAME WITH THE RETURN OF FAN-FAVORITE "NAME OF THE DAY" OFFER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

To show appreciation and thank loyal guests by name, Firehouse Subs announces the return of its fan-favorite Name of the Day offer for a very limited time starting May 4, 2022.

Name of the Day consists of Firehouse Subs choosing a different first name each day, and on that day, guests with the same first name can show their photo ID at any participating restaurant for a free medium sub with any purchase.* The name of the day will be posted at FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay and on Firehouse Subs' Facebook and Twitter accounts.

*One free sub per person per visit with valid photo ID showing the selected name of the day and presented at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations, excluding non-traditional locations like airports and college campuses. Not valid on online or delivery orders.

WHEN

For a very limited time starting Wednesday, May 4, 2022



WHERE

Participating Firehouse Subs restaurants in the U.S.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of more than 400 Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fourth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,200 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$67.5+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

