"Heeeere's Stanley!"

The Stanley Film Center Receives A Part of Film History For Its Planned Museum

The Axe Used in The Movie "The Shining" is The Center's First Major Donation

ESTES PARK, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stanley Film Center, a major film and music entertainment complex in development in Estes Park Colorado, received its first major donation in the form of an axe used in filming of the classic horror film "The Shining".

The new home of the axe from

The iconic axe which reportedly sold at auction for $175,000 was given to The Center by an anonymous donor to begin what will be a world-class collection of horror film items to be housed in the Film Center's planned museum space.

The Stanley Film Center, a non-profit entity funded, in part, by a Colorado State Regional Tourism grant is intended to bring new economic activity to the state. The Center will be a multi-genre film and music venue with the horror film genre as the theme of the museum.

"I can't think of anything more appropriate than this piece of film history to start the museum's collection," said incoming Stanley Film Center CEO Rand Harrington. "The Center and its museum are going to be a must-go destination for film lovers from around Colorado, the country and world."

The Stanley Hotel complex has a long and storied connection to The Shining. It was at the world-famous Stanley Hotel in room 217 that Stephen King was inspired to write the novel which was turned into one of the most famous films of all time and starred Jack Nicholson and his trusty axe.

Construction for The Stanley Film Center is currently underway, and it is planned to open in Spring of 2024. The axe will be on incorporated into tours at the Stanley Hotel until the film center opens.

"This is the first of many exciting announcements we expect to make over the next two years," said Harrington. "We look forward to sharing more about the center, its mission, its construction milestones, and its opening events, so definitely stay tuned."

About The Stanley Film Center

The Stanley Film Center is a non-profit entity funded, in part, by a Colorado State Regional Tourism grant and anticipated to bring new economic activity to the state. The Film Center will be a multi-genre film and music venue — with the horror film genre as the theme of the museum. For more information, email inquiries@thestanleyfilmcenter.org.

