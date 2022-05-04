GRANT, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), which are intended for adults 21 and over, is pleased to announce that Niraj Patel, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Mosser, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference being held on May 11-12, 2022. The details to virtually attend such conference is as follows:

Kaival Brands to Present at Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Event: Sidoti May Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Location: Virtual

Webcast Link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uz_9FZT4QTWPQJxa-WjC4A

Date: May 11, 2022

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Format: Presentation and One-on-One Investor Meetings

For more information or to register for this event, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/spring-micro-cap-virtual-conference.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor's premier device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.ir.kaivalbrands.com

