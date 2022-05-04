Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial companies consume over half of the energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new report from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), "Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals," outlines the progress manufacturers have made to-date on reducing carbon emissions across three scopes: direct emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions derived from a manufacturer's value chain. The report also shares steps on how manufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and provides examples from manufacturing executives across sectors at various stages in their carbon neutrality journey.

"The manufacturing sector is an important player in helping reduce the global carbon footprint," notes Stephen Gold, President and CEO of Manufacturers Alliance. "This report shines a light on where U.S. manufacturers are today and how they can continue to support sustainability and growth."

Findings include:

45% of manufacturers are exploring how to expand their carbon footprint initiatives, with 28% already expanding initiatives beyond factories.

The aerospace and automotive industries are ahead of the pack with over 30% of respondents, (which is more than double other industries covered in the survey), saying they are tracking across all three scopes of emissions.

94% of respondents noted that capturing a product's carbon footprint was difficult as only 28% have a system in place to track the carbon footprint of their products.

Digital technologies were identified as a key resource for emission tracking, with four stages of maturity identified in the digitalization journey. 45% of respondents are already using data to track and monitor emissions.

"Providing visibility and insights from manufacturing operations data is key to accelerating progress on sustainability goals," says Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys. "Digitalization tools will enable manufacturers to meet the sustainability goals while continuing to optimize performance."

About Manufacturers Alliance Foundation

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation is the 501(c)(3) partner of Manufacturers Alliance. The Alliance Foundation provides educational opportunities for the manufacturing community and its stakeholders through insights, events, and tools for today's most critical business decisions. The Alliance Foundation focuses on talent, technology, digital transformation, and competitiveness. Learn more about the Alliance Foundation: manufacturersalliance.org/foundation

About Manufacturers Alliance

Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. Learn more: manufacturersalliance.org.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

