MAY 21: The Doula Expo by Mama Glow Returns

500+ People and 50 Brands & Organizations to Honor Birth Workers, and Push for a Culture-Shift to Uplift Maternal and Reproductive Health

Sponsors Include: March of Dimes, Irth App, Kate Spade New York, Bobbie, Ovia Health, Boram, Mahmee, Carol's Daughter, Frida, and more.

BROOKLYN, NY, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mama Glow – a global maternal health and education platform committed to advancing the next generation of doulas – announced today the return of the widely-successful Doula Expo by Mama Glow on Saturday, May 21st in Brooklyn, NYC.

Conceived by world-renowned doula Latham Thomas – the founder of Mama Glow and co-founder of the Mama Glow Foundation – the Doula Expo by Mama Glow is a day-long festival that supports birth professionals and families and prioritizes education, connection and community. The inaugural Doula Expo event took place in October 2021 in Brooklyn and hosted over 400 attendees.

Birth workers, caregivers, and families will join maternal health and wellness industry leaders and policymakers to discuss how we build a future where birth is safe and equitable for all, address policy gaps, and share powerful personal stories grounded in solutions in maternal health. The day is full of activities, including TED-style talks, panel discussions, and thoughtfully curated interactive booths and lounge experiences anchored by Mama Glow's 50 partner organizations. In addition to doulas, caregivers, and families, the 2022 Doula Expo will also feature influencers, celebrity stakeholders in maternal health, elected officials, and more.

WHAT : 2022 Doula Expo by Mama Glow, featuring:

Customized branded lounges,

Immersive booth experiences

Banner activations

Wellness Lounge

Food court

Children's play space

Infant feeding lounge

Main stage TED-style talks, fireside chats, and panels

Live entertainment WHO : Birth workers, families, 50 brands and organizations, influencers, celebrity

stakeholders, elected officials, the City of New York, and more. WHEN : Saturday, May 21st, 2022. Doors open at 10:00 am E.T. WHERE : 25 Kent, a 16,000 sq foot facility in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

"This unique gathering underscores the importance of leaning into community, supporting our villages, and reminds us of the power we have when we come together. Birth work is essential work, caregivers are at the crux of community, and the work of doulas is life affirming. The Doula Expo by Mama Glow is a safe space for us to gather, celebrate, and restore ourselves as we continue the path forward," said Latham Thomas.

Additional Event Details

A preview video for the event can be viewed here .

Visit the Doula Expo website for tickets and to learn more.

Media who wish to attend and cover the 2022 Doula Expo can RSVP to Hanna Hayden at hhayden@thereisgroup.com .

Ticket proceeds from the event will support the educational mission of the Mama Glow Foundation , our 501c3 non-profit committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy and the arts.

About Latham Thomas and Mama Glow

Latham Thomas is an authority in black maternal health, and she and Mama Glow were recently chosen by Mayor Eric Adams as one of a select group to participate in the new expansion of the citywide doula program in New York City. This program strengthens maternal and infant care and reduces racial health disparities. Latham also recently joined Inside City Hall on NY1 and participated in a roundtable discussion with the US Department of Health and Human Services in recognizing Black Maternal Health Week .

Mama Glow is a Brooklyn-based, Black, female-founded organization training and supporting a global community of doulas. Through their global doula training platform they strive to advance workforce development and economic empowerment for their thriving community of birth workers.

