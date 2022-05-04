Neighborly® Steps Up as Raleigh-Durham's Home Team for Home Services with Guide for which Projects NOT to DIY this National Home Improvement Month

As local homeowners give their spaces some extra love this month, Neighborly's community of home service experts ensures your job gets done right

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly® , the world's largest franchisor of home service brands and Raleigh-Durham's hub for home services, just released its guide to the "Top Home Improvement Projects You Should NOT Do Yourself," just in time for National Home Improvement Month. The checklist provides Raleigh-Durham residents with a comprehensive list of summertime home improvement tasks that can become exceptionally costly or even dangerous when mishandled by homeowners themselves.

Projects NOT to DIY (PRNewswire)

The checklist includes expert advice from Neighborly's Raleigh-Durham network of trusted brands, behind which are the local owner-operators whose teams are vetted in a variety of specific services and are backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise™ to ensure the highest quality of work.

The checklist includes but is not limited to projects such as:

Wiring upgrades

Garage door repairs

Irrigation installation

Window tinting

Mosquito control

House painting

Storage solutions

"We often get an opportunity to follow-up on DIY projects that did not work out as intended," said Bruce Foster, a local Raleigh-Durham owner of Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company. "Neighborly is a family of home service companies here in the Raleigh-Durham area with experts who are committed to helping educate and assist homeowners to repair, maintain and enhance their property. By doing so, we can help them avoid long-term and potentially more costly repairs while increasing the value of their homes. I am excited to be part of this family of local business owners who are all dedicated to getting the job done right for every neighbor in our community."

In addition to utilizing the checklist, new customers in the Raleigh-Durham area will receive an offer for $20 off their first service when scheduling an initial appointment with one of Neighborly's 17 brands in the area. See coupon for details. Connect with Neighborly by visiting neighborly.com/raleigh-durham or by calling (833) 733-1096.

"Despite the valid popularity of the DIY approach to home improvement, there are projects that – when not handled by a vetted professional with the proper training and expertise – are dangerous or may ultimately end up costing more by inflicting extra harm to your home," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "With our checklist, Neighborly is not only providing homeowners with expert home maintenance recommendations to save valuable time and a possible headache but also connecting them to trusted local home service professionals whose work is backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise™."

For more information about Neighborly's service brands, visit www.neighborlybrands.com .

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com or through the Neighborly App. More information about Neighborly®, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Neighborly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neighborly) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neighborly