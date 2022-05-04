NEW 2023 KIA SOUL DEBUTS

Segment-busting Urban Runabout Sees Significant Enhancements for the New Model Year

- Notable design enhancements front and rear set 2023 Soul apart

- Bold and lively new colors let the fun shine through

- Simplified lineup includes well-equipped LX, S, EX, GT-Line variants

- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist1 - Pedestrian one of many new standard tech-focused features

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 2023 Kia Soul, arriving later this summer, features refreshed design elements inside and out, a simplified lineup, new smile-inducing colors, and two option packages brimming with technology and convenience. Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has evolved steadily since, appealing to customers across generations with its edgy good looks, practicality, and efficiency. Pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle's on-sale date.

"The Soul defined a whole new segment of small cars when it first entered the Kia lineup and it continues into the 2023 model year with as much fun, practicality and style as ever," said Steve Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The basic form remains, which is what more than 75,000 happy Soul owners loved so much about the funky runabout last year, representing a nearly 5 percent increase over sales in 2020. The new 2023 Soul is set to continue that trend with its refreshed design inside and out, advanced technology and feature-packed trims."

Soul has always been set apart by its bold yet functional design and the 2023 model year continues that tradition with an all-new front fascia. The new grill is set off with available LED headlights and redesigned fog lights. New Daytime Running Lamps and turn signals round out the front-end redesign. New available 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned rear fascia and taillights complete the exterior enhancements. A multitude of solid and two-tone exterior paint schemes remain and are complemented by new two-tone paint programs: Clear White with Fusion Black roof, and Surf Blue with a Fusion Black roof.

Inside, what worked best remains and what has changed has made a good thing better. Logically placed switchgear falls readily to-hand while the 10.25-inch (standard on all but LX trim) touchscreen with navigation is a welcome addition to the tech-forward cabin.

Simplifying the lineup for 2023, the Soul is offered in LX, S, EX, GT-Line, GT-Line Tech trimlines, each featuring a long list of standard and available equipment. The X-Line and Turbo have been discontinued, although many of the features are found in the new variants. The new LX Technology Package includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), Rear Cross Collision Avoidance (RCCA), and 16-inch alloy wheels; neatly bundling sought-after features in an already well-equipped offer.

The GT-Line Technology Package ups the ante with a wide range of sought-after features and driver-assist systems. A Harman/Kardon premium audio is accessed through the 10.25-inch color touchscreen and features an external amplifier, subwoofer, and door-mounted tweeters. Multi-colored LED speaker lights pulse in time with the tunes and the heated front seats offer a warm embrace during cold-weather drives. The GT-Line Technology Package also includes:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning capability (radar + camera type) 2

Highway Drive Assist 3

Navigation based Smart Cruise Control

Electronic Parking Brake

Power driver seat

High-gloss interior trim

LED headlights and taillights

Cargo Cover

Dual-level cargo floor

Highlighting Kia America's commitment to safety and security, a number of previously optional features are now standard across all trims, including:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped; camera type) 4

Lane Keeping Assist + Lane Following Assist 5

Driver Attention Warning 6

Lane Departure Warning 7

High Beam Assist

Rear Occupant Alert (door logic)

For 2023, Soul is powered by a single powertrain. The efficient 2.0-liter inline four cylinder produces 147-horsepower at 6,200 rpm and lays down 132 lb.-ft- of torque at 4,500 rpm through the front wheels. Kia's Intelligent Variable Transmission is standard across all variants.

1 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

3 Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

5 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

6 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

7 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

