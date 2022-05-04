No-Code Pioneer Innoveo Unveils New Brand Identity as Business Evolves and Expands

Brand refresh marks a fresh chapter and sharper vision for the future following a record year in 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in no-code platform-as-a-service, today revealed its new brand identity. The enhanced brand comes as Innoveo continues to reinvent itself, taking a fresh, forward-looking approach to the market. The corporate name, Innoveo, and platform name, Innoveo Skye, will remain in place.

"Over 30 enterprises around the globe have trusted Innoveo and adopted our no-code platform to create digital brands, simplify and automate business processes, create enterprise-level applications, and revitalize their legacy systems," said Vinod Kachroo, Chief Executive Officer at Innoveo. "They trust us to solve their mission critical challenges that competitors simply cannot. That trust is hard earned, and achieving it is core to who we are and how we position our brand in the marketplace. More than just a logo or tagline, our brand is a promise to deliver on that experience. No surprises. Just results."

A milestone year charts the path forward

Over the past 12 months, Innoveo has cemented its status in the enterprise no-code development space following a Series A funding round, the addition of long-standing industry veteran Vinod Kachroo as CEO, incorporating a new headquarters in NYC-Metro Area, and a 2x increase in license revenue. The company has also signed deals with a number of new tier 1 marquee clients. Innoveo's growth reflects the realization by cross-industry enterprises of the value no-code delivers in enabling speed and agility throughout the application development lifecycle, while delivering on business objectives.

In conjunction with the rebrand, Innoveo also announced the latest version of Innoveo Skye. Along with visual updates associated with the rebranding, this release adds an extensive list of capabilities, including new payment integrations, security improvements, and OCR engine enhancements.

The Skye platform enables enterprise users to modernize legacy systems, automate archaic processes, and expedite the building and deploying of new applications and workflows in days – not months. The combination of common best practices in the software development life cycle, reusable accelerators and open APIs enables enterprises to achieve 5x-10x productivity improvements throughout their business with up to 75% fewer resources.

"This rebrand marks our next phase of growth as adoption of enterprise no-code accelerates and the opportunity grows for Innoveo to expand our global reach," said Ashish Jha, Chief Marketing Officer at Innoveo. "The new brand identity captures the essence of our laser focus on delivering important outcomes that help customers move their business forward. And we do it with a personal, authentic touch that sets us apart."

About Innoveo

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code. That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud based, AI enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

