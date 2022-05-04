OpenText Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Strong Results Include Record Cloud and Annual Recurring Revenues

Third Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency

Reported Constant Currency $882.3 $899.4

$734.5 $747.7

$401.9 $406.6 +5.9% +8.0%

+6.2% +8.1%

+13.0% +14.3% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 83% of Total Revenues

Record Q3 revenues reflect strengthening market share and cloud driven organic growth (1)

Total revenues up 5.9% Y/Y or up 8.0% in constant currency

Cloud revenues up 13.0% Y/Y or up 14.3% in constant currency

Continued investments in talent, innovation, digital marketing and global sales coverage

Operating cash flows were $323.6 million and free cash flows (2) were $306.0 million

GAAP-based net income of $74.7 million , down 18.4% Y/Y, margin of 8.5%, down 250 basis points Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $284.5 million , margin of 32.2%

GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 , down 15.2% Y/Y

Non-GAAP diluted EPS (2) of $0.70 , down 6.7% Y/Y

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled 1.0 million shares for $45.1 million under our share repurchase plans

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"OpenText delivered record Q3 revenues amidst the ever-changing dynamics of the global macro environment," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "In Q3, total revenues grew 5.9% year-over-year to $882.3 million, supported by record Cloud revenues of $401.9 million, up 13.0% year-over-year. Annual Recurring Revenues, which represent 83% of total revenues, grew 6.2% year-over-year to a record $734.5 million. We have a unique opportunity to increase our investments and accelerate our cloud business, and we are planning on doing so."

"Customers are seeking information-led transformations and this is reflective in the strength of our cloud bookings. We are seeing the results of our efforts as we help our customers to digitize, transform and grow. OpenText brings a complete and integrated suite of Information Management solutions to customers of all sizes, while providing the layers of defense needed to help organizations secure their users, end points, and networks in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats and ransomware. As we approach the end of the fiscal year, we remain on track to meet our targets and aspirations," said Mr. Barrenechea.

"OpenText delivered a solid Q3 with adjusted EBITDA of $284.5 million and strong free cash flows of $306.0 million," said OpenText EVP, CFO, Madhu Ranganathan. "Integration of the Zix acquisition is on track and our balance sheet remains strong. We continue to invest in talent, innovation, and technology to drive our growth strategy and are making demonstrable progress towards our long-term aspirational goals. With approximately $1.6 billion in cash as of March 31, 2022 and a net leverage ratio of 1.9x, we have the financial flexibility to continue to drive growth through product innovation, talent, go-to-market, and strategic acquisitions."

(1) Organic revenue growth is calculated by removing the revenue contribution from newly acquired companies for the first year post acquisition. (2) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q3 Fiscal 2022 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q3 FY'22 Q3 FY'21 $ Change % Change

Q3 FY'22

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $401.9 $355.8 $46.1 13.0%

$406.6 14.3%

Customer support 332.5 335.9 (3.4) (1.0)%

341.1 1.5%

Total annual recurring revenues** $734.5 $691.8 $42.7 6.2%

$747.7 8.1%

License 80.6 76.3 4.3 5.7%

82.7 8.4%

Professional service and other 67.2 64.9 2.3 3.6%

69.0 6.4%

Total revenues $882.3 $832.9 $49.4 5.9%

$899.4 8.0%

GAAP-based operating income $131.6 $152.4 ($20.8) (13.6)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $262.2 $275.2 ($13.0) (4.7)%

$270.1 (1.9)%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $74.7 $91.5 ($16.8) (18.4)%

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.28 $0.33 ($0.05) (15.2)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.70 $0.75 ($0.05) (6.7)%

$0.73 (2.7)%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $284.5 $297.1 ($12.6) (4.3)%

$292.5 (1.5)%

Operating cash flows $323.6 $63.6 $260.0 409.0%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $306.0 $50.3 $255.7 508.8%

N/A N/A



Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'22 YTD FY'21 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'22 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,123.4 $1,047.3 $76.1 7.3%

$1,124.8 7.4%

Customer support 1,002.6 999.8 2.8 0.3%

1,005.0 0.5%

Total annual recurring revenues** $2,126.0 $2,047.1 $79.0 3.9%

$2,129.8 4.0%

License 263.7 252.2 11.5 4.6%

265.8 5.4%

Professional service and other 201.7 193.3 8.4 4.3%

202.5 4.7%

Total revenues $2,591.4 $2,492.6 $98.8 4.0%

$2,598.0 4.2%

GAAP-based operating income $507.2 $569.2 ($62.0) (10.9)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $886.0 $936.1 ($50.1) (5.4)%

$896.0 (4.3)%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $294.9 $129.4 $165.5 127.9%

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.08 $0.47 $0.61 129.8%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.43 $2.59 ($0.16) (6.2)%

$2.46 (5.0)%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $951.4 $1,000.2 ($48.9) (4.9)%

$961.4 (3.9)%

Operating cash flows $729.9 $579.9 $149.9 25.9%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $674.9 $543.7 $131.3 24.1%

N/A N/A



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on May 3, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is June 3, 2022 and the payment date is June 24, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Bank of France , Booz Allen Hamilton , Singapore Customs, Societe Generale, Ecopetrol, Philippine National Service of Investigation, Enedis, Lids Sports Group and Scale Computing

OpenText announced Cloud Editions 22.1 featuring new and enhanced innovations

OpenText held its 2022 Investor Day

OpenText announced the 2022 BrightCloud® Threat Report

OpenText recipient of 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in Partner Solutions Success category

OpenText showcased the latest eDiscovery innovations at Legalweek New York 2022

OpenText showcased the latest Content Cloud innovations at AIIM2022

OpenText hosted Supply Chain Summit 2022

OpenText to host OpenText World Europe in-person on June 21-22

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q3 FY'22 Q2 FY'22 Q3 FY'21 % Change (Q3 FY'22 vs

Q2 FY'22)

% Change (Q3 FY'22 vs

Q3 FY'21)

Revenue (millions) $882.3 $876.8 $832.9 0.6%

5.9%

GAAP-based gross margin 68.9% 70.2% 68.6% (130) bps 30 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 74.5% 76.4% 75.2% (190) bps (70) bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.28 $0.32 $0.33 (12.5)%

(15.2)%

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.70 $0.89 $0.75 (21.3)%

(6.7)%



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the condensed consolidated financial statements below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted a quarterly shareholder letter and investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8697 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, intention to maintain a dividend program, potential share repurchases pursuant to its share repurchase plans, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgences, as well as our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)









March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,633,702

$ 1,607,306 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,439 as of

March 31, 2022 and $22,151 as of June 30, 2021 429,877

438,547 Contract assets 25,481

25,344 Income taxes recoverable 20,781

32,312 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122,616

98,551 Total current assets 2,232,457

2,202,060 Property and equipment 227,830

233,595 Operating lease right of use assets 217,684

234,532 Long-term contract assets 20,049

19,222 Goodwill 5,265,189

4,691,673 Acquired intangible assets 1,181,266

1,187,260 Deferred tax assets 717,345

796,738 Other assets 257,301

208,894 Long-term income taxes recoverable 43,518

35,362 Total assets $ 10,162,639

$ 9,609,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 404,545

$ 423,592 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 59,182

58,315 Deferred revenues 936,750

852,629 Income taxes payable 7,483

17,368 Total current liabilities 1,417,960

1,361,904 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 16,631

28,830 Pension liability 76,364

74,511 Long-term debt 4,210,582

3,578,859 Long-term operating lease liabilities 203,101

224,453 Long-term deferred revenues 90,736

98,989 Long-term income taxes payable 35,206

34,113 Deferred tax liabilities 56,208

108,224 Total long-term liabilities 4,688,828

4,147,979 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





270,231,166 and 271,540,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively; authorized Common

Shares: unlimited 2,010,146

1,947,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,266

66,238 Retained earnings 2,151,369

2,153,326 Treasury stock, at cost (2,776,420 and 1,567,664 shares at March 31, 2022 and

June 30, 2021, respectively) (124,033)

(69,386) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,054,748

4,097,942 Non-controlling interests 1,103

1,511 Total shareholders' equity 4,055,851

4,099,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,162,639

$ 9,609,336

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $ 401,947

$ 355,845

$ 1,123,422

$ 1,047,285 Customer support 332,514

335,915

1,002,626

999,806 License 80,641

76,299

263,663

252,170 Professional service and other 67,181

64,872

201,679

193,327 Total revenues 882,283

832,931

2,591,390

2,492,588 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 136,020

123,729

377,928

354,235 Customer support 31,763

30,953

90,914

89,815 License 3,196

2,810

10,906

9,601 Professional service and other 56,693

50,321

161,459

143,521 Amortization of acquired technology-based

intangible assets 46,564

53,453

152,333

165,581 Total cost of revenues 274,236

261,266

793,540

762,753 Gross profit 608,047

571,665

1,797,850

1,729,835 Operating expenses:













Research and development 117,730

110,071

321,517

304,212 Sales and marketing 180,955

158,687

491,133

438,984 General and administrative 88,137

71,548

231,127

190,502 Depreciation 22,370

21,961

65,535

64,244 Amortization of acquired customer-based

intangible assets 56,215

54,156

160,764

164,075 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031

2,846

20,592

(1,404) Total operating expenses 476,438

419,269

1,290,668

1,160,613 Income from operations 131,609

152,396

507,182

569,222 Other income (expense), net 24,392

8,283

29,137

16,417 Interest and other related expense, net (40,238)

(37,333)

(117,538)

(114,017) Income before income taxes 115,763

123,346

418,781

471,622 Provision for income taxes 41,041

31,818

123,757

342,121 Net income for the period $ 74,722

$ 91,528

$ 295,024

$ 129,501 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

interests (41)

(38)

(130)

(112) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 74,681

$ 91,490

$ 294,894

$ 129,389 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.28

$ 0.34

$ 1.09

$ 0.47 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.28

$ 0.33

$ 1.08

$ 0.47 Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding—basic (in '000's) 270,693

272,832

271,623

272,414 Weighted average number of Common Shares

outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 271,211

273,924

272,439

273,312

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income for the period $ 74,722

$ 91,528

$ 295,024

$ 129,501 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments (13,073)

(12,568)

(44,512)

36,142 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense

(recovery) effect of $233 and $246 for the three

months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively; ($158) and $1,302 for the nine

months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively 648

681

(334)

3,608 (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of

tax (expense) recovery effect of $79 and ($399)

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and

2021, respectively; ($24) and ($682) for the

nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively 219

(1,108)

(86)

(1,892) Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit

pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense

(recovery) effect of ($579) and $944 for the

three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively; ($811) and ($413) for the nine

months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively (2,033)

344

(4,517)

(2,342) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net

income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of

$66 and $95 for the three months ended March

31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $134 and

$275 for the nine months ended March 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively 156

249

477

733 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the

period (14,083)

(12,402)

(48,972)

36,249 Total comprehensive income 60,639

79,126

246,052

165,750 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (41)

(38)

(130)

(112) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 60,598

$ 79,088

$ 245,922

$ 165,638

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2021 271,006

$ 1,990,913

(1,476)

$ (67,966)

$ 2,174,467

$ 31,349

$ 1,062

$ 4,129,825 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 53

1,863

—

—

—

—

—

1,863 Under employee stock purchase plans 172

7,003

—

—

—

—

—

7,003 Share-based compensation —

16,748

—

—

—

—

—

16,748 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,300)

(56,067)

—

—

—

(56,067) Repurchase of Common Shares (1,000)

(6,381)

—

—

(38,702)

—

—

(45,083) Dividends declared ($0.2209 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(59,077)

—

—

(59,077) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(14,083)

—

(14,083) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

74,681

—

41

74,722 Balance as of March 31, 2022 270,231

$ 2,010,146

(2,776)

$ (124,033)

$ 2,151,369

$ 17,266

$ 1,103

$ 4,055,851



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2020 272,589

$ 1,889,857

(1,101)

$ (47,555)

$ 2,093,076

$ 66,476

$ 1,393

$ 4,003,247 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 219

8,270

—

—

—

—

—

8,270 Under employee stock purchase plans 165

6,421

—

—

—

—

—

6,421 Share-based compensation —

12,357

—

—

—

—

—

12,357 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(490)

(22,977)

—

—

—

(22,977) Issuance of treasury stock —

(1,146)

23

1,146

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.2008 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(54,519)

—

—

(54,519) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(12,402)

—

(12,402) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

91,490

—

38

91,528 Balance as of March 31, 2021 272,973

$ 1,915,759

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,130,047

$ 54,074

$ 1,431

$ 4,031,925

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 905

31,128

—

—

—

—

—

31,128 Under employee stock purchase plans 595

24,913

—

—

—

—

—

24,913 Share-based compensation —

45,091

—

—

—

—

—

45,091 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,700)

(75,660)

—

—

—

(75,660) Issuance of treasury stock —

(21,013)

492

21,013

—

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (2,810)

(17,879)

—

—

(118,238)

—

—

(136,117) Dividends declared ($0.6627 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(178,613)

—

—

(178,613) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(48,972)

—

(48,972) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

294,894

—

130

295,024 Balance as of March 31, 2022 270,231

$ 2,010,146

(2,776)

$ (124,033)

$ 2,151,369

$ 17,266

$ 1,103

$ 4,055,851



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-Controlling Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2020 271,863

$ 1,851,777

(622)

$ (23,608)

$ 2,159,396

$ 17,825

$ 1,319

$ 4,006,709 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 - cumulative

effect, net —

—

—

—

(2,450)

—

—

(2,450) Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 743

23,768

—

—

—

—

—

23,768 Under employee stock purchase plans 367

13,974

193

6,690

—

—

—

20,664 Share-based compensation —

38,619

—

—

—

—

—

38,619 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,455)

(64,847)

—

—

—

(64,847) Issuance of treasury stock —

(12,379)

316

12,379

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.5762 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(156,288)

—

—

(156,288) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

36,249

—

36,249 Net income for the period —

—

—

—

129,389

—

112

129,501 Balance as of March 31, 2021 272,973

$ 1,915,759

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,130,047

$ 54,074

$ 1,431

$ 4,031,925

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $ 74,722

$ 91,528

$ 295,024

$ 129,501 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 125,149

129,570

378,632

393,900 Share-based compensation expense 16,748

12,357

45,091

38,619 Pension expense 1,868

1,550

4,883

4,670 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,482

1,141

3,936

3,395 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

27,413

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 58

1,026

96

1,979 Deferred taxes 22,440

447

43,332

80,844 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (27,746)

(11,765)

(59,103)

(20,020) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 17,241

54,345

68,428

87,072 Contract assets (8,463)

(8,842)

(27,208)

(29,035) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,501)

(10,494)

(15,722)

(2,528) Income taxes (14,011)

(286,435)

(11,235)

(117,594) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 42,891

9,211

(65,738)

(27,327) Deferred revenue 76,335

81,247

25,642

62,600 Other assets (386)

2,232

16,527

765 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (270)

(3,546)

(128)

(26,910) Net cash provided by operating activities 323,557

63,572

729,870

579,931 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (17,590)

(13,311)

(54,937)

(36,267) Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired (18,602)

—

(856,175)

— Purchase of Bricata Inc. —

—

(17,927)

— Purchase of XMedius —

—

—

444 Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. —

—

—

(371) Other investing activities (651)

(648)

(3,922)

(2,018) Net cash used in investing activities (36,843)

(13,959)

(932,961)

(38,212) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from

exercise of stock options and ESPP 10,788

16,603

56,476

45,780 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver —

—

1,500,000

— Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,500)

(2,500)

(857,500)

(607,500) Debt extinguishment costs —

—

(24,969)

— Debt issuance costs (1,812)

—

(17,159)

— Repurchase of Common Shares (45,083)

—

(136,117)

— Purchase of treasury stock (56,067)

(22,977)

(75,660)

(64,847) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

—

(396)

— Payments of dividends to shareholders (59,077)

(54,519)

(178,613)

(156,288) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (153,751)

(63,393)

266,062

(782,855) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign

currencies (11,207)

(11,218)

(36,920)

22,553 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash during the period 121,756

(24,998)

26,051

(218,583) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of the period 1,514,095

1,503,678

1,609,800

1,697,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the

period $ 1,635,851

$ 1,478,680

$ 1,635,851

$ 1,478,680

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,633,702

$ 1,475,626 Restricted cash (1) 2,149

3,054 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,635,851

$ 1,478,680







(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 136,020

$ (1,268) (1) $ 134,752

Customer support 31,763

(501) (1) 31,262

Professional service and other 56,693

(907) (1) 55,786

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,564

(46,564) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin

(%) 608,047 68.9% 49,240 (3) 657,287 74.5% Operating expenses











Research and development 117,730

(4,350) (1) 113,380

Sales and marketing 180,955

(5,761) (1) 175,194

General and administrative 88,137

(3,961) (1) 84,176

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible

assets 56,215

(56,215) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 11,031

(11,031) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 131,609

130,558 (5) 262,167

Other income (expense), net 24,392

(24,392) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 41,041

(9,971) (7) 31,070

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 74,681

116,137 (8) 190,818

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to

OpenText $ 0.28

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.70



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 35% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 74,681 $ 0.28 Add:



Amortization 102,779 0.38 Share-based compensation 16,748 0.06 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (24,392) (0.09) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 41,041 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (31,070) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 190,818 $ 0.70

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 74,681 Add:

Provision for income taxes 41,041 Interest and other related expense, net 40,238 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,564 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 56,215 Depreciation 22,370 Share-based compensation 16,748 Special charges (recoveries) 11,031 Other (income) expense, net (24,392) Adjusted EBITDA $ 284,496



GAAP-based net income margin 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.2%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 323,557 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (17,590) Free cash flows $ 305,967



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 377,928

$ (3,072) (1) $ 374,856

Customer support 90,914

(1,631) (1) 89,283

Professional service and other 161,459

(2,275) (1) 159,184

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible

assets 152,333

(152,333) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin

(%) 1,797,850 69.4% 159,311 (3) 1,957,161 75.5% Operating expenses











Research and development 321,517

(9,936) (1) 311,581

Sales and marketing 491,133

(15,377) (1) 475,756

General and administrative 231,127

(12,800) (1) 218,327

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 160,764

(160,764) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 20,592

(20,592) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 507,182

378,780 (5) 885,962

Other income (expense), net 29,137

(29,137) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 123,757

(16,178) (7) 107,579

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 294,894

365,821 (8) 660,715

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to

OpenText $ 1.08

$ 1.35 (8) $ 2.43



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 30% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 294,894 $ 1.08 Add:



Amortization 313,097 1.15 Share-based compensation 45,091 0.17 Special charges (recoveries) 20,592 0.08 Other (income) expense, net (29,137) (0.11) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 123,757 0.45 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (107,579) (0.39) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 660,715 $ 2.43

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 294,894 Add:

Provision for income taxes 123,757 Interest and other related expense, net 117,538 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 152,333 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 160,764 Depreciation 65,535 Share-based compensation 45,091 Special charges (recoveries) 20,592 Other (income) expense, net (29,137) Adjusted EBITDA $ 951,367



GAAP-based net income margin 11.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.7%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 729,870 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (54,937) Free cash flows $ 674,933



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 122,129

$ (897) (1) $ 121,232

Customer support 29,668

(409) (1) 29,259

Professional service and other 53,041

(647) (1) 52,394

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible

assets 52,602

(52,602) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

/Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin

(%) 615,618 70.2% 54,555 (3) 670,173 76.4% Operating expenses











Research and development 103,622

(2,652) (1) 100,970

Sales and marketing 163,938

(5,006) (1) 158,932

General and administrative 71,513

(4,798) (1) 66,715

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible

assets 52,665

(52,665) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 9,217

(9,217) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 192,884

128,893 (5) 321,777

Other income (expense), net (25,037)

25,037 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 39,266

148 (7) 39,414

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 88,298

153,782 (8) 242,080

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to

OpenText $ 0.32

$ 0.57 (8) $ 0.89



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 31% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense.







(8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 88,298 $ 0.32 Add:



Amortization 105,267 0.39 Share-based compensation 14,409 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217 0.03 Other (income) expense, net 25,037 0.09 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 39,266 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (39,414) (0.14) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 242,080 $ 0.89

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 88,298 Add:

Provision for income taxes 39,266 Interest and other related expense, net 40,245 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665 Depreciation 21,779 Share-based compensation 14,409 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217 Other (income) expense, net 25,037 Adjusted EBITDA $ 343,518



GAAP-based net income margin 10.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.2%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 216,644

Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (10,635) Free cash flows $ 206,009



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 123,729

$ (505) (1) $ 123,224

Customer support 30,953

(464) (1) 30,489

Professional service and other 50,321

(684) (1) 49,637

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible

assets 53,453

(53,453) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%)

/Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin

(%) 571,665 68.6% 55,106 (3) 626,771 75.2% Operating expenses











Research and development 110,071

(2,146) (1) 107,925

Sales and marketing 158,687

(4,580) (1) 154,107

General and administrative 71,548

(3,978) (1) 67,570

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible

assets 54,156

(54,156) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 2,846

(2,846) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 152,396

122,812 (5) 275,208

Other income (expense), net 8,283

(8,283) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 31,818

1,485 (7) 33,303

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 91,490

113,044 (8) 204,534

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to

OpenText $ 0.33

$ 0.42 (8) $ 0.75



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 26% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 91,490 $ 0.33 Add:



Amortization 107,609 0.39 Share-based compensation 12,357 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 2,846 0.01 Other (income) expense, net (8,283) (0.03) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 31,818 0.12 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (33,303) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 204,534 $ 0.75



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 91,490 Add:

Provision for income taxes 31,818 Interest and other related expense, net 37,333 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,453 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,156 Depreciation 21,961 Share-based compensation 12,357 Special charges (recoveries) 2,846 Other (income) expense, net (8,283) Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,131



GAAP-based net income margin 11.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 63,572 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (13,311) Free cash flows $ 50,261



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 354,235

$ (2,484) (1) $ 351,751

Customer support 89,815

(1,405) (1) 88,410

Professional service and other 143,521

(1,867) (1) 141,654

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible

assets 165,581

(165,581) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /

Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin

(%) 1,729,835 69.4% 171,337 (3) 1,901,172 76.3% Operating expenses











Research and development 304,212

(7,195) (1) 297,017

Sales and marketing 438,984

(13,594) (1) 425,390

General and administrative 190,502

(12,074) (1) 178,428

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible

assets 164,075

(164,075) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) (1,404)

1,404 (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 569,222

366,871 (5) 936,093

Other income (expense), net 16,417

(16,417) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 342,121

(227,030) (7) 115,091

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 129,389

577,484 (8) 706,873

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to

OpenText $ 0.47

$ 2.12 (8) $ 2.59



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 73% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 includes an income tax provision charge from IRS settlements partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits that was recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2020. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 129,389 $ 0.47 Add:



Amortization 329,656 1.21 Share-based compensation 38,619 0.14 Special charges (recoveries) (1,404) (0.01) Other (income) expense, net (16,417) (0.06) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 342,121 1.26 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (115,091) (0.42) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 706,873 $ 2.59

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 129,389 Add:

Provision for income taxes 342,121 Interest and other related expense, net 114,017 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 165,581 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 164,075 Depreciation 64,244 Share-based compensation 38,619 Special charges (recoveries) (1,404) Other (income) expense, net (16,417) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,000,225



GAAP-based net income margin 5.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1%

Reconciliation of Free cash flows





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 579,931 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (36,267) Free cash flows $ 543,664



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 21% 12%

24% 14% GBP 5% 5%

5% 6% CAD 3% 14%

3% 11% USD 63% 53%

60% 53% Other 8% 16%

8% 16% Total 100% 100%

100% 100%



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 23% 13%

23% 14% GBP 5% 6%

5% 5% CAD 3% 14%

3% 10% USD 61% 52%

61% 55% Other 8% 15%

8% 16% Total 100% 100%

100% 100%

(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

