Piano Launches 'Composer Insights' Integration to Give Publishers Unrivaled Data on Every Step of the Subscription Journey

New module provides a comprehensive view of subscription performance and helps publishers identify and optimize the most effective touchpoints on the path to conversion

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , a leading digital experience platform, today announced the launch of Composer Insights, a critical integration between Piano Analytics and the company's flagship drag-and-drop customer journey management tool, Composer. This marks the true initiation of Piano's vision to combine powerful digital analytics with industry-leading activation tools to help brands and publishers understand their customers and activate those insights across multiple channels.

"As publishers continue to become more sophisticated with their monetization strategies, it's imperative for them to understand precisely what user journeys, pricing schemes and products are driving not just conversion, but ongoing revenue and retention," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano. "Existing analytics tools, and even those designed for publishers, simply aren't configured to deliver this level of granular insight about the user journey. Filling this gap, Composer Insights gives publishers the deep insight into user behavior that they will require to be successful in the next era of digital business."

Composer Insights allows publishers to optimize pivotal moments along the subscription journey and generate lasting customer relationships by providing a detailed view into how consumers discover and interact with their site, the content they engage with, the reasons they subscribe, and the experiences that drive them to renew. With this module, publishers can now:

Accurately report on subscription health with an aggregate view of performance across experiences, conversions, traffic sources, exposures, etc.





Understand the subscriber journey and the path to conversion by identifying the experiences, tactics and content that resonate best with the audience





Identify and fix errors in real time to avoid lost revenue





Perform custom and deep data mining on subscription data to uncover transformative customer insights

Piano has grown more than 240% in the last two years and has been recognized annually on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists. The company has continued to expand its global presence and product offering with the acquisitions of AT Internet and CeleraOne in 2021, and SocialFlow in 2022. Piano's platform has been named Overall Data Tech Solution of the Year in the Data Breakthrough Awards , New Product of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business , Best Subscription Platform in the Digiday Technology Awards and more.

Learn more about Composer Insights in Piano's first look webinar on Tuesday, May 24. Register here .

About Piano

Piano's Digital Experience Platform empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. With offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by World Economic Forum, Inc., Deloitte, American City Business Journals and more. For more information, visit piano.io.

