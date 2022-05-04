Pilot Company Honors Those Who Serve During Military Appreciation Month with Donation and Deals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Military Appreciation Month this May, veteran founded Pilot Company is donating $100,000 to Hire Heroes USA, an organization dedicated to providing job search assistance to current members of the military, veterans, and their spouses. Military members and their families will also be celebrated at the company's travel centers across North America with special offers and freebies available in the myRewards Plus™ app*.

"We are passionate about serving those who protect our country and are grateful for organizations like Hire Heroes USA that are helping find meaningful and successful careers for these highly skilled service men and women," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "Pilot appreciates and recognizes the strong leadership qualities and talents that they bring to our team and is proud to have veterans employed across our organization. We hope partnerships like this will bring more veterans into the workforce."

Hire Heroes USA is one of the most influential employment assistance organizations in the country, helping transitioning service members secure thousands of jobs each year. With this $100,000 donation, Hire Heroes USA will be able to take 100 military members through the transition process and into great careers.

"It is thanks to long-time partners like Pilot that our veterans and military spouses are empowered to secure well-fitting and well-paying jobs," shared Andrew Sandoe, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. "We at Hire Heroes USA are thankful for Pilot's belief in our organization and commitment to our nation's veterans."

Job seekers are encouraged to apply with Pilot Company. As the largest network of travel centers, the company is actively hiring more than 10,000 positions in retail and food service at its stores, to transport fuel and DEF as company drivers, and in corporate positions at its offices in Knoxville, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston. For more information and to apply, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Company is extending its thanks during Military Appreciation Month with exclusive offers in May and a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages for the military and their families. To redeem these special deals**, including free pizza and fountain drink, free Full Throttle energy drink, and 50% off hats, download the myRewards Plus™ app*, verify through ID.me and visit a participating U.S. Pilot or Flying J travel center. Canadian military veterans can also validate their military status through ID.me and utilize the year-round 10% military discount when checking out at a participating Flying J travel center in Canada**.

More information on Hire Heroes USA is available at https://www.hireheroesusa.org/. To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions may apply.

** Offers are only available at Pilot and Flying J locations in the US and only for US veterans verified through ID.me. The year-round discount applies to US and Canadian veterans verified through ID.me.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers US military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 65,000 Hire Heroes clients have found success in their job search.

Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J) (PRNewswire)

