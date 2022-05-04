Response to Corvex Management's statement

VALLETTA, Malta, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has taken notice of the statement issued by Corvex Management earlier today regarding its investment in Kindred. Kindred is recognised as a leading operator in the global online gambling sector and the Board and management are fully committed to the Group's current strategic direction.

"We are confident about the long-term opportunities for the company and value creation potential for all our shareholders. We welcome and look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with all our shareholders going forward", comments Evert Carlsson, Chairman of the Board at Kindred Group.

