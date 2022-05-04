Showrunner Courtney LeMarco Launches The LeMarco Network, An Inclusive Mentorship & Networking Community For The Entertainment Industry

New app to provide aspiring filmmakers and artists access to mentorship, creative opportunities, and other valuable resources

SEATTLE, Wash., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney LeMarco, Executive Producer and Showrunner of A&E's Emmy-nominated unscripted series Hoarders, announced today the launch of The LeMarco Network , an inclusive professional community and app that provides aspiring filmmakers and artists with access to mentorship, creative opportunities, and other valuable resources. The app is now available to download on iOS and Android for free.

The LeMarco Network app offers members access to exclusive livestream Q&As with LeMarco and his executive team, the opportunity to pitch TV and film concepts via weekly Pitch Sessions, and master class courses on financing, production, licensing, and much more. Personalized coaching, networking and paid employment opportunities that have been vetted in advance are also available through the app's The A-List, a private group managed directly by LeMarco and his executive team, for $19.99/month.

"As a Black showrunner and executive producer, I know firsthand how crucial mentorship and representation in the entertainment industry can be - it can make or break your career," says LeMarco, CEO of LeMarco Brands. "The LeMarco Network is a community intended to open doors, especially for BIPOC talent in entertainment. Through this community, I hope to empower aspiring filmmakers and artists by providing them with the right guidance, perspective, and most importantly, tangible opportunities to pursue their ambitions."

To ensure a positive and credible community experience, all members of The LeMarco Network must undergo a vetting process to verify their identity. Identity verification is required to participate in weekly Pitch Sessions - an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to pitch their film or TV concept to LeMarco and his team. Winning pitches will have the opportunity to develop their project with LeMarco and his production team.

A California native, LeMarco has over 25 years of experience in business development and management, having built multiple successful companies throughout his career. In addition to his work on Hoarders, LeMarco has also created an empire that spans across multiple industries, including entertainment, food & beverage, athletics, banking and real estate.

