Weller Enhances Team for Focus on Affordable Housing Property Management

MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller is excited to share the hiring of Gilda Fernandez as Senior Vice President of Operations for Weller Workforce, Weller's affordable housing subsidiary. Fernandez will oversee the business development, operations, and compliance for affordable housing communities within Weller's management portfolio.

Prior to joining Weller, Fernandez was most recently Vice President of Affordable Housing for TRG Management Company, a division of The Related Group. In addition to managing market rate, Fernandez brings her extensive knowledge and experience in Section 42 Low Income Housing Programs: LIHTC, SAIL, MMRB, County Bond, HOME, HUD, Public Housing, Risk Sharing, SHIP, and other government affordable housing programs. She holds the specialized designation of Housing Credit Certified Professional and Certified Occupancy Specialist. Fernandez will report to Executive Vice President of Weller, David Gates

"I could not be more excited to have Gilda join our team and assist in the growth of our affordable housing portfolio. Gilda's experience will help achieve Weller Workforce's goals going forward and she is a tremendous addition to the Weller family," said David Gates, Executive Vice President. John Vranich, President, added, "The hiring of Gilda is part of our overall strategic plan to add top leadership to oversee specific aspects of Weller's operations to support our clients' growth objectives. We see a significant opportunity in affordable housing and Gilda will help us achieve that as part of Weller's executive team."

"I am thrilled to join Weller and add my experience to their existing portfolio as well as new opportunities to come. I am passionate about affordable housing and glad I found a home that has the same mutual passion that will help me succeed," said Fernandez.

Weller is a multifamily property management company with approximately 20,000+ units under management focused on real-time market trends throughout the Southeastern U.S., Texas, and Colorado. Since 2005, Weller has grown to be the leading boutique property management and real estate investment services company in the US. Weller Workforce is a subsidiary of Weller that focuses on workforce and affordable housing, overseeing approximately 4,000 units of Weller's existing presence.

