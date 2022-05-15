Inmagene Receives FDA IND Clearance for a Third Generation BTK Inhibitor Targeting Immunological Diseases

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene") announces that today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for the drug candidate IMG-004, a non-covalent, reversible, third-generation Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, to proceed to the Phase I clinical trial. Inmagene is developing the drug candidate to potentially treat immunological diseases.

The planned Phase 1 study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, single and multiple dose escalation study in healthy subjects. The study aims to explore IMG-004's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy subjects.

"This is the third IND clearance Inmagene has obtained since the beginning of 2022," said Dr. Jonathan Wang, Chairman and CEO of Inmagene. "These achievements have demonstrated Inmagene's strong innovative capabilities and high efficiency."

Dr. Jean-Louis Saillot, Inmagene's Chief Development Officer, said, "BTK inhibition is an attractive target for a variety of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, based on demonstrated activity or its current evaluation in clinical trials. IMG-004's improved activity, selectivity, and pharmacokinetic profile in preclinical studies compared to those of other BTK inhibitors point toward a best-in-class potential. We look forward to the initiation of the IMG-004 clinical program with the hope of developing an innovative, safe and effective treatment option for patients with immunological diseases."

About IMG-004

IMG-004 is a non-covalent, reversible small molecule inhibitor targeting Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). Designed specifically for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases that usually require long-term treatment, IMG-004 is potent, highly selective and brain permeable. It was originally discovered by HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13), with Inmagene assuming development responsibility at the candidate stage.

BTK is a non-receptor intracytoplasmic tyrosine kinase in the Tec family of protein tyrosine kinases. It is involved in innate and adaptive immune responses related to certain immune-mediated diseases. Given the central role of BTK in immunity pathways, BTK inhibitors may offer a potential therapeutic approach for the treatment of a wide range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

About Inmagene

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases. The company is building a robust pipeline of nearly twenty drug development programs.

Inmagene's most advanced drug candidate is IMG-020 (izokibep), which has successfully met the protocol endpoints in global phase II studies for both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). It has received the IND approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for phase III studies in plaque psoriasis. Inmagene is working with its partners to conduct global phase II studies for multiple autoimmune diseases, including PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and uveitis. In addition, IMG-004 and IMG-007, both of which with global rights, are entering global phase I studies. IMG-008, an internally discovered drug candidate, is planned to submit global IND this year.

Believing in "Borderless Innovation", the Inmagene team strives to integrate efficient resources worldwide to develop novel therapeutics for global patients. Based on its proprietary QuadraTek™ drug discovery platform, Inmagene is operating 12 "Smart Innovation" programs to create and develop drug candidates with global rights. Inmagene also in-licenses drug candidates and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including global multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with multiple partners, such as HUTCHMED and Affibody AB, to develop highly innovative drug candidates. For more information, please visit: www.inmagenebio.com

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,600 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,700 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced 12 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch‑med.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Inmagene's and/or HUTCHMED's current expectations regarding future events, including expectations regarding the therapeutic potential of IMG-004 for the treatment of patients with immunological diseases, the further clinical development of IMG-004, expectations as to whether clinical studies of IMG-004 would meet their primary or secondary endpoints, and expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding IMG-004's potential to successfully advance in clinical studies and to eventually gain approvals in any jurisdiction, the safety profile of IMG-004, the timing of these events, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of various risks applicable to HUTCHMED, see HUTCHMED's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on AIM and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Neither Inmagene nor HUTCHMED undertakes to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

