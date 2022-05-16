Greenland Technologies Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Revenue

19% Increase in 1Q22 Revenue to Record $29.3 Million Compared to 1Q21

19% Increase in 1Q22 Net Income to $2.9 Million Compared to 1Q21

Cash Balance Rises 30% to $13.2 Million

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues were $29.3 million , an increase of 19% from $24.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 21.7%, an increase of 100 basis points year over year.

Net Income was $2.9 million , an increase of 19% from $2.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Number of transmission products sold was 41,902 units, an increase of 13% compared with 36,986 units in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "We delivered our highest quarterly revenue to date, as we drove 19% year over year growth in first quarter revenue and a 19% year over year increase in net income. Our team continues to make impressive progress executing on our rapidly expanding industrial electric vehicle product line, while at the same time moving forward with our U.S. production expansion to ensure we have capacity to support the overwhelmingly positive customer response and expected long-term demand."

Mr. Wang added, "Our ongoing strategic shift toward higher-value, feature-rich products helped drive a 100 basis points improvement in gross margin to 21.7%. Additionally, our electric industrial vehicle division is on track with our upcoming assembly facility in Baltimore County, Maryland on schedule for a July opening. Though the industry is facing continued headwinds from the pandemic lockdown in China, we remain optimistic given the long-term transformation of the industrial vehicle industry, led by demand for cleaner, greener electric vehicles and support from local legislation. With our proven track record and expanding product roadmap, we are positioned to address the growing demand for our industrial electric vehicles, as we focus on building increased value for shareholders."

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: "Demand for Greenland's transmission products remained strong, as we leverage our global brand, inventory management and performance track record to partially offset headwinds from higher raw materials and component prices, COVID-19 shutdowns, global inflation, and higher logistics costs. In addition to our strong 19% year over year revenue and 19% year over year net income growth, we further strengthened our balance sheet with a 30% increase in our cash on hand. This gives us added confidence and flexibility, as we continue to prioritize investments in R&D innovation and revenue generation, which we believe will drive Greenland's long-term market share gains in the electric industrial vehicle market and significant value creation for shareholders."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Secured Lease On Assembly Facility: Greenland has secured and fully executed a lease on its first assembly facility located in Baltimore County, Maryland . The site is over 54,000 sq ft and will produce over 500 electric heavy equipment units per year when fully operational. Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan noted, "As we continue to invest in new products and technologies, Greenland's vision and growth in electric industrial vehicles will fit in well with our state's innovative ecosystem."

Launched of New HEVI Brand: Greenland has launched a new HEVI brand to encapsule its electric heavy industrial equipment division. This brand replaces Greenland Machinery and better exemplifies the culture and objective of introducing clean and sustainable alternatives to the industrial equipment industry.

Passed Clean Cars Act of Maryland : Greenland supported the passing of HB1391 – Maryland Clean Cars Act of 2022 that will introduce consumer incentives for electric heavy industrial equipment purchases within the state effective July 1, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were $29.3 million, an increase of 19% from $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by continued demand for the Company's products and its effective supply chain management. The number of transmission products sold was 41,902 units, up 13% from 36,986 units in the first quarter of 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $22.9 million, an increase of 18% from $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales volume, higher cost of raw materials and components, higher shipping costs and higher logistics costs.

Gross profit was $6.4 million, an increase of 25% from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 21.7%, an increase of 100 basis points from 20.7% in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the Company's strategic shift towards higher value, more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $3.0 million, up 33% from $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 10.2%, compared to 9.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the Company's investments in support of its growth strategy, with an expansion of revenue-generating and R&D efforts.

Income from operations was $3.4 million, an increase of 18% from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income was $2.9 million, an increase of 19% from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was $0.16, compared with $0.21 in the first quarter of 2021.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Equipment, its new clean industrial heavy equipment division. For additional more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the three months ended March 31,





2022



2021

REVENUES

$ 29,306,957



$ 24,610,894

COST OF GOODS SOLD



22,938,983





19,506,507

GROSS PROFIT



6,367,974





5,104,387

Selling expenses



639,647





379,230

General and administrative expenses



1,279,746





911,139

Research and development expenses



1,082,594





959,545

Total operating expenses

$ 3,001,987



$ 2,249,914

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 3,365,987



$ 2,854,473

Interest income



12,562





4,595

Interest expense



(105,009)





(180,189)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



(404)





(1,770)

Other income



261,032





288,746

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 3,534,168



$ 2,965,855

INCOME TAX



619,370





522,616

NET INCOME

$ 2,914,798



$ 2,443,239

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



1,127,746





314,671

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES

HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

$ 1,787,052



$ 2,128,568

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



373,910





(258,229)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland

technologies holding corporation and subsidiaries



248,082





(189,103)

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Noncontrolling

interest



125,828





(69,126)

Comprehensive income (loss)



2,035,134





1,939,465

Noncontrolling interest



1,253,574





245,545

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic and diluted



11,329,530





10,333,968

NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF

THE COMPANY:















Basic and diluted



0.16





0.21



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (IN U.S. DOLLARS)









March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021















ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,853,839



$ 11,062,590

Restricted cash



6,330,613





6,738,302

Short Term Investment



4,066,630





2,105,938

Notes receivable



33,524,960





37,551,121

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $869,034 and

$859,319, respectively



24,715,861





15,915,002

Inventories



24,963,483





25,803,474

Due from related parties-current



39,790,638





39,679,565

Advance to suppliers



632,664





434,893

Prepayments and other current assets



80,782





14,518

Total Current Assets

$ 140,959,470



$ 139,305,403



















Non-current asset















Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



18,553,625





18,957,553

Land use rights, net



4,032,128





4,035,198

Deferred tax assets



676,622





141,623

Goodwill



3,890





3,890

Operating lease right-of-use assets



72,480





80,682

Other non-current assets



42,892





44,093

Total non-current assets

$ 23,381,637



$ 23,263,039

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 164,341,107



$ 162,568,442



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Continued) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)









March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021















Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loans

$ 9,595,697



$ 8,760,945

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



37,072,247





42,093,061

Accounts payable



32,257,872





29,064,132

Taxes payables



-





108,058

Customer deposits



443,138





387,919

Due to related parties



2,022,459





3,619,459

Other current liabilities



2,307,551





1,198,427

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



33,816





33,308

Lease obligations - current



198,954





197,915

Total current liabilities

$ 83,931,734



$ 85,463,224



















Long-term liabilities















Lease obligations – non-current



-





-

Long term operating lease liabilities



38,994





47,614

Other long-term liabilities



2,159,936





2,212,938

Total long-term liabilities

$ 2,198,930



$ 2,260,552

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 86,130,664



$ 87,723,776



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















EQUITY















Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 11,329,530 and

10,225,142 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December

31, 2020.



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



23,836,433





23,759,364

Statutory reserves



3,842,331





3,842,331

Retained earnings



35,455,748





33,668,696

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,262,481





1,014,399

Total shareholders' equity

$ 64,396,993



$ 62,284,790

Non-controlling interest



13,813,450





12,559,876

TOTAL EQUITY

$ 78,210,443



$ 74,844,666



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 164,341,107



$ 162,568,442



