PABLO AIR Wins for AUVSI XCELLENCE Award

The awards ceremony held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando, FL.

INCHEON, South Korea, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PABLO AIR, a South Korea-based drone solution and service company and a member of Born2Global Centre, has been named a second-place winner in the Operation category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). PABLO AIR was selected for the second consecutive year from a pool of accomplished applicants for their work in unmanned systems technology. Winners including PABLO AIR were publicly congratulated during the Technology Innovation XCELLENCE awards ceremony during AUVSI XPONENTIAL on Wednesday, April 27 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

CEO Kim Young-Joon and employees of PABLO AIR, and Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI during the XCELLENCE awards ceremony (PRNewswire)

PABLO AIR's PABLO AIR Mobility Network (PAMNet) won 2nd place again at the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards this year. PAMNet is an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) integrated solution for the distinction and allocation of NAS (National Airspace System) between drones and manned aircraft, which are the two most discussed technologies within the drone delivery and UAM sector.

With this award, PABLO AIR was recognized for its excellent technology, field usability, and future growth value in the global market. PABLO AIR plans to enter the UAM mobility market including drones based on this solution in the future.

"Our next vision, the competitiveness of UAM integrated solutions, has been recognized internationally," said Kim Young-Joon, CEO of PABLO AIR. "In the future, we will lead the drone-based future mobility world by continuous innovation."

"During AUVSI's 50th anniversary year, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the unmanned systems industry within the last half-century, reflecting on lessons learned, and looking ahead to our vision for the future," said Brian Wynne, President, and CEO of AUVSI. "The 2022 XCELLENCE award winners represent some of the leading innovations and organizations that will help us reach our shared vision of assured autonomy."

PABLO AIR was awarded alongside excellent global companies. Other award-winning companies include Google Wing, Honeywell, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Drone Delivery Canada, etc. Florida Power & Light Company, a U.S. power company, won first place and Percepto, an Israeli autonomous robot integration solution provider won third place in the Operation category.

About PABLO AIR

Since its first step into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market with swarm flight technology in 2018 in South Korea, PABLO AIR has provided a wide array of integrated drone solutions, including UAV control system, aircraft development, drone delivery platform & service, and ICT drone show. In addition, PABLO AIR is continuously carrying forward R&Ds and commercialization at home and abroad to become a pioneer of the global UAV industry.

Furthermore, with the establishment of the U.S. branch as a starting point in 2021, it has been recognized for its technological prowess in the global UAV market. PABLO AIR has become the first Korean company to participate in the U.S. drone delivery PoC, the world-renowned AUVSI XCELLENCE AWARD 2nd place winner, and the National Technology & Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) Malaysia's technology partner.

For more information, visit pabloair.com

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

For more information, visit born2global.com

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets.

For more information, visit AUVSI.org

About XPONENTIAL

AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most significant event for the uncrewed systems industry. The 2022 exhibit hall will showcase hundreds of cutting-edge companies from around the world and the conference will feature educational programming by uncrewed systems experts, providing information about the future of policy, technology and business solutions and trending topics.

