BNY Mellon's Pershing Reimagines INSITE 2022 - The Industry's Premier Wealth Management Community Experience

Grapevine, Texas offers hip locale for a completely advisor-driven experience, with brand new networking and learning opportunities designed to inspire the community of financial advice

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing"), a leading provider of clearing and custody services, today announced a growth-driven agenda and headliners for its annual INSITE conference . Experts from across the industry will reimagine and collaborate on the future of wealth management from Wednesday, June 15, through Friday, June 17, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. This year's all-new experience has increased the value of INSITE to advisors more than ever and is set to deliver what the wealth management community wants most – direct access, networking and learning opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be back in-person this year, as we celebrate nearly a quarter-century of INSITE," said Jim Crowley, CEO, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "This event has been designed for attendees to reconnect and enjoy quality time together, with the flexibility to make the event agenda their own. Both human connection and freedom of choice distinguishes a good experience from a remarkable one."

Reimagined experiences at INSITE will include:

Keynote Speakers

Pavilion – Explore a day in the life of the advisor, get essential intel and deep insights on the technologies helping teams run growth-forward businesses, with a sneak peek of how Pershing X will reshape the advisory experience.

Showcase Stages – Capture new ideas and product insights during these short, informative talks live from the show floor.

Exhibit Hall – Access more than 120 investment managers and technology providers currently available on Pershing's platform.

Breakout Sessions – Tap into interactive, expert-led discussions, in three dynamic new formats:

Student Experience – Meet over 80 students from colleges and universities across the country, who are keen to kickstart a career in financial advice through this exclusive networking session.

Finally, attendees will have the opportunity to attend various evening receptions during the three-day event and a closing night celebration at the Gaylord's Glass Cactus with lakefront views, live entertainment, food trucks, yards games and indoor and outdoor seating.

For more information about INSITE 2022—including a full agenda of speakers, sessions and events—or to register, please visit bnymellonINSITE.com .

Join the conversation on social media by following @Pershing on LinkedIn and Twitter and the #realinsite hashtag.

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation.

Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us for trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle and back office support, data insights, and business consulting.

Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client.

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Albridge Solutions, Inc. and Lockwood Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.

Media Contact

Amy Kester

Email: amy.kester@bnymellon.com

Phone: +1 201-413-2066

View original content:

SOURCE BNY Mellon Pershing