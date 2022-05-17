Cemig's 20-F form filed

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("CEMIG"), a publicly listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and the market in general that it has filed on May 16, 2022, Form 20-F for the 2021 fiscal year ("2021 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

2021 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

Shareholders who wish to receive a free printed copy of the report, including the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, shall send an email to ri@cemig.com.br.

Contact:

Investor Rleations Department

ri@cemig.com.br

+55 31 3506-5024

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

