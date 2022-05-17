CEOs Today Struggling to Lead in Hyperinflation

Latest podcast from The Miles Group's Stephen Miles and Taylor Griffin asserts high inflation remains uncharted territory for most CEOs and business leaders. Almost none have experience running a US company through hyperinflation.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Not since the 1970s has the global economy experienced persistent, widespread inflation. Most CEOs and board directors in America have yet to deal with inflation at sustained levels above 5 percent," says Stephen Miles, CEO and Founder of The Miles Group, in the latest "C-Suite Intelligence" podcast. "We are entering a phase of 'hyperinflation' that no one has the muscles or experience to navigate."

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders.

Miles and COO Taylor Griffin, who coach CEOs and C-suite executives around the world and host the popular business podcast "C-Suite Intelligence," tell executives if they are reading about hyperinflation, they are already behind in leading – and winning – in this hyperinflationary environment. "The dynamic market that we're experiencing right now is unpredictable. A CEO's crystal ball isn't just blurry, it's opaque."

Says Griffin, "Executives are trying to manage in an increasingly challenging environment with respect to labor shortages and rising costs...Since the last time we experienced hyperinflation, CEOs and C-suite executives are dealing with a broader, more complex, economic environment."

In their latest podcast episode, "Struggling to Lead in Hyperinflation" Miles and Griffin discuss how leaders can best respond in a flexible and dynamic way.

"The kind of inflation we are seeing is not transitory, it's becoming intrinsic. When we start seeing inflation in every facet of every business, we have to recognize it as a systemic change."

In this second episode of "C-Suite Intelligence," Season 2, Miles and Griffin discuss one of the hottest issues on business leaders' agenda. Tune in to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify to hear the discussion.

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Through the C-Suite Intelligence, learn the secrets of the highest performers, and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter and LinkedIn.

