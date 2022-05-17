HAHN & HAHN'S CHRISTIANNE KERNS NAMED AMONG TOP 100 LAWYERS IN LOS ANGELES

PASADENA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced that its Managing Partner Christianne Kerns has been recognized as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the journal's publisher Josh Schimmels, the 100 lawyers selected "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"Chris is an exceptional leader within the firm, in the legal profession and in the community at large," says Rita Diaz, Partner and Chair of Hahn & Hahn's Litigation Practice. "This recognition is well deserved."

"Christianne Kerns is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 123-year-old Pasadena-based law firm, which has transitioned from a historic 'old-line firm' into a majority woman and minority-owned firm," says the profile. As Managing Partner, Kerns is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations, developing, implementing and driving organization goals, procedures and policies, managing firm lawyers and the executive director, collaborating with other partners and maintaining positive client relationships.

Kerns, a member of Hahn & Hahn's Business department, handles "sophisticated financing transactions and restructures, manages complex commercial business relationships and contracts, and leads multifaceted real estate deals and projects," says the publication. "Kerns is a trusted board member and advisor to boards of directors, equity holders, and C-suite executives, with a track record of identifying and effectively addressing risks and legal issues and strategic and operational challenges with the overarching goal of optimizing results, value and ROI."

Active in non-profit work, Kerns spends hundreds of hours each year volunteering in the community, providing leadership, legal insight and guidance for a number of charities and non-profit organizations. She is currently serving on the Board of Directors of Five Acres, a nonprofit organization that has been striving for permanent, loving homes for children at risk in Los Angeles County for more than 130 years.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

