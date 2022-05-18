InventHelp Inventors Develop Device for Storing a Pet Waste Scooper (BRK-4114)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better storage accessory for housing a pet scoop device inside the house or outdoors," said one of two inventors, from Huntsville, Ala., "so we invented the HIDE A SCOOPER. Our discreet design would hide the scoop and keep it clean while containing foul odors." The invention provides a discreet way to store a pooper scooper or pet waste shovel device. It also enables the blade portion of the tool to be easily cleaned. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it helps to control odors. The invention features an aesthetically-pleasing design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

