InventHelp Presents Athletic Vision Face Covering (AVT-119)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching football one day when I thought of this invention," said the inventor from Detroit Michigan. "I wanted to help prevent football players from squinting while playing and providing them with clear vision."

She invented the patent-pending R X SHIELD to help fulfill the need for an eye shield lens designed for a football helmet. This device would help provide support and clear vision for the eyes and could also help with impact protection. The face covering would reduce athletes eye strain and prevent fatigue for players who struggle with squinting in order to see plays called. Additionally, this would help provide safety for the eyes during rugged football play.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

