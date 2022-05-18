TC BioPharm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Renowned Cell Therapy Experts

Dr. Mark Bonyhadi to spearhead SAB

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, announced today announced the formation of a scientific advisory board (SAB) to advance its gamma-delta T cell therapy, OmnImmune®, for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

"We are honored to have these remarkable and accomplished cell therapeutics and scientific leaders join TC BioPharm's Scientific Advisory Board," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "These individuals have made significant contributions and pioneered breakthroughs in cell therapy research and therapeutics, and together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience for TC BioPharm, as we work to develop our proprietary therapies to treat blood cancers and develop our platform into other oncological areas. We wil continue to expand our SAB to bring other expertise in cell therapy modalities to reflect our ongoing R&D efforts as well. TCBP looks forward to the input of these outstanding individuals as we advance our platform technology in allogeneic gamma deltas and their contribution to our ongoing research and development efforts in a number of project areas."

Mark Bonyhadi, Ph D., will lead the SAB. He is a senior advisor to Qiming Venture Partners USA and former Vice President of Research at Juno Therapeautics (acquired by Celgene). Dr. Bonyhadi has more than 30 years of experience in biopharmaceutical leadership roles in the US, specifically in the research and development of commercially viable approaches to take cell and gene therapies, as well as regenerative medicines, from the lab to the clinic and for subsequent commercial development. Prior to his role as vice president of Research at Juno Therapeutics Inc (acquired by Celgene Corporation), he was Director of Global Business Development for Cell Therapy at Invitrogen (which merged to become Life Technologies and was subsequently acquired by Thermo-Fisher) and prior to that, Vice President ofResearch at Xycte Therapies and a Senior Scientist at SyStemix, Inc. He was formerly the chair of the Industry Liaison Committee for the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (2015-2016). He is also the inventor on 11 patents and an author on 40 publications. He currently is a member of the scientific advisory board for Akron Biotech and also serves as a Non-executive Director at TCBP and as a Non-executive Director at Integra Therapeutics.

Uma Lakshmipathy, Ph D., has two decades of experience in cell biology, stem cells and translational research. She is currently the Director of R&D in Science and Technology and Head of Patheon Translation Services in Pharma Services Group at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Her work is focused on developing end-to-end, standardized processes and analytics for cell therapy and support translational services destined towards cGMP manufacturing. She has a strong foundation in development of clinical-grade reagents and processes, viral and non-viral methods of cell modification and, analytical platforms for comprehensive cell therapy product characterization. As a junior faculty at the Stem Cell Institute, University of Minnesota, she was involved in ex vivo gene repair of disease mutations in adult stem cells. She has a doctoral degree in Molecular Biophysics from the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology in India, postdoctoral experience in DNA double strand break repair from University of Minnesota Medical School and has authored several scientific publications, books and patents.

Erin Adams, Ph D., is the Joseph Regenstein Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Chicago and an expert in molecular immunology. She explores the molecular cues that the human immune system uses to distinguish between healthy and diseased tissue. Her primary focus is on unconventional, tissue resident effector cells in the human immune system including γδ T cells, MR1-restricted and CD1-restricted T cells. Her laboratory research seeks to understand the role of these cells types in the immune response process and what signals regulate their activity in tissue homeostasis and disease. She has received multiple honors, including being named a Searle Scholar, a Kavli Fellow and awarded a Cancer Research Foundation Junior Investigator Award.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

