TRIUMPH'S FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS DEMONSTRATE IMPROVING PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW; PROVIDES FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

BERWYN, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

Net sales of $386.7 million

Operating income of $38.8 million with operating margin of 10%; adjusted operating income of $43.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 11%

Net loss of $10.6 million , or ($0.16) per share; adjusted net income of $25.6 million , or $0.39 per diluted share

Cash flow provided by operations of $33.0 million ; free cash flow of $29.1 million

Fiscal 2022

Net sales of $1.5 billion

Operating income of $104.3 million with operating margin of 7%; adjusted operating income of $135.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 9%

Net loss of $42.8 million , or ($0.66) per share; adjusted net income of $51.8 million , or $0.79 per diluted share

Cash flow used in operations of $137.0 million ; free cash use of $156.7 million

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Net sales between $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion

Earnings per diluted share of between $0.40 - $0.60

Cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million , includes core cash flow from operations of between $30.0 million - $45.0 million

"TRIUMPH continued to deliver improving operating margin and cash flow, both sequentially and year over year, thanks to our talented and dedicated global team." stated Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to provide financial outlook for fiscal 2023 powered by the diversity of our people, our highly engineered products, and the programs and markets we serve. With a growing and profitable backlog, TRIUMPH is well positioned to benefit from continued strength in military and freighter markets and the anticipated recovery in commercial aviation production and aftermarket demand over the next several years."

"Mr. Crowley continued, "During fiscal 2022 we completed several important milestones including divesting our build to print metallic structures businesses, completing 747 production and streamlining our organizational structure to reduce cost and enhance communication and efficiencies. In fiscal 2023 we will expand our investment in operations, products and people to maximize value for all stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Overview

Excluding divestitures and sunsetting programs, sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were down 2% organically from the prior year period due to declines in commercial widebody production and timing of military OEM deliveries, partially offset by increases in commercial narrow body production.

Fourth quarter operating income of $38.8 million includes $8.6 million of restructuring costs related to our structures facility exits and $4.3 million reduction of prior period losses on sales of assets and businesses. Cost of sales benefited from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program by $11.4 million in the quarter. Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $10.6 million, or ($0.16) per share and includes $32.0 million non-cash pension settlement charge on the partial annuitization of pension benefits. On an adjusted basis, net income was $25.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.

TRIUMPH's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax



After-tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ (9.8)



$ (10.6)



$ (0.16)

Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net



(4.3)





(4.3)





(0.07)

Restructuring costs (cash)



6.3





6.3





0.10

Restructuring costs (non-cash)



2.3





2.3





0.04

Pension charges



32.0





32.0





0.49

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *

$ 26.4



$ 25.6



$ 0.39



* Differences due to rounding

The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 65.4 million.

Adjusting for the pending Stuart divestiture, backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.42 billion, up 6% from the prior year, primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $33.0 million.

Outlook

The Company's outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables and assumes a first quarter of fiscal 2023 closure on our Stuart facility divestiture and the resolution of the related customer advances.

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates, the Company expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

The Company expects GAAP fiscal 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.60.

The Company expects fiscal 2023 cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million, including core cash flow from operations of approximately $30.0 million to $45.0 million and core free cash flow of approximately break-even to $15.0 million.

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





March 31,



March 31,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales

$ 386,651



$ 466,833



$ 1,459,942



$ 1,869,719

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)



284,722





359,598





1,073,063





1,476,266

Selling, general & administrative



49,295





53,773





202,070





215,962

Depreciation & amortization



9,600





20,515





49,635





93,334

Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



2,308





—





2,308





252,382

Restructuring costs



6,264





20,477





19,295





53,224

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



(4,335)





58,682





9,294





104,702

Operating income (loss)



38,797





(46,212)





104,277





(326,151)

Interest expense and other, net



30,801





39,053





135,861





171,397

Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





11,624





—

Non-service defined benefit expense (income)



17,754





(12,244)





(5,373)





(49,519)

Income tax expense



817





498





4,923





2,881

Net loss

$ (10,575)



$ (73,519)



$ (42,758)



$ (450,910)

Loss per share - basic:























Net loss

$ (0.16)



$ (1.27)



$ (0.66)



$ (8.55)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



64,640





57,920





64,538





52,739

Loss per share - diluted:























Net loss

$ (0.16)



$ (1.27)



$ (0.66)



$ (8.55)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



64,640





57,920





64,538





52,739

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

March 31,

2022



Audited

March 31,

2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 240,878



$ 589,882

Accounts receivable, net



178,663





194,066

Contract assets



101,828





134,638

Inventory, net



361,692





400,366

Prepaid and other current assets



19,437





19,206

Assets held for sale



60,104





216,276

Current assets



962,602





1,554,434

Property and equipment, net



169,050





211,369

Goodwill



513,722





521,638

Intangible assets, net



84,850





102,453

Other, net



30,476





61,041

Total assets

$ 1,760,700



$ 2,450,935

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,268



$ 5,247

Accounts payable



161,534





179,473

Contract liabilities



171,763





204,379

Accrued expenses



207,420





271,160

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



57,519





58,108

Current liabilities



601,504





718,367

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,586,222





1,952,296

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent



301,303





384,256

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



7,386





7,491

Other noncurrent liabilities



51,708





207,378

Stockholders' Deficit:











Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

64,629,279

and 64,488,674 shares issued



64





64

Capital in excess of par value



973,112





978,272

Treasury stock, at cost, 14,897 and 303,673 shares



(96)





(12,606)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(463,354)





(530,192)

Accumulated deficit



(1,297,149)





(1,254,391)

Total stockholders' deficit



(787,423)





(818,853)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,760,700



$ 2,450,935



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)





Fiscal Year Ended March 31





2022



2021

Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (42,758)



$ (450,910)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



49,635





93,334

Impairment of long-lived assets



2,308





252,382

Amortization of acquired contract liability



(5,870)





(38,564)

Loss on sale of assets and businesses



9,294





104,702

Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net



52,005





—

Other amortization included in interest expense



9,047





23,759

Provision for credit losses



452





4,853

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes



25





(176)

Share-based compensation



9,782





12,701

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

acquisitions and divestitures:











Trade and other receivables



2,822





126,294

Contract assets



702





46,841

Inventories



25,642





35,412

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,122)





(310)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities



(189,412)





(330,992)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits



(58,597)





(51,692)

Other, net



(971)





(753)

Net cash used in operating activities



(137,016)





(173,119)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(19,660)





(25,178)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



224,518





15,888

Investment in joint venture



(2,101)





—

Purchase of facility related to divested businesses



(21,550)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



181,207





(9,290)

Financing Activities











Net decrease in revolving credit facility



—





(400,000)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



107





713,900

Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations



(380,009)





(160,035)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(400)





(20,716)

Sales of common stock



—





145,383

Premium on redemption of First Lien Notes



(9,108)





—

Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation

minimum tax obligation



(3,249)





(1,285)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(392,659)





277,247

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(536)





9,581

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(349,004)





104,419

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



589,882





485,463

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 240,878



$ 589,882



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





March 31,



March 31,

SEGMENT DATA

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales:























Systems & Support

$ 286,969



$ 301,823



$ 1,030,444



$ 1,060,001

Aerospace Structures



99,684





165,306





429,547





814,371

Elimination of inter-segment sales



(2)





(296)





(49)





(4,653)





$ 386,651



$ 466,833



$ 1,459,942



$ 1,869,719

Operating income (loss):























Systems & Support

$ 49,237



$ 39,484



$ 163,450



$ 113,517

Aerospace Structures



2,666





(13,515)





13,982





(267,702)

Corporate



(10,988)





(68,566)





(63,373)





(159,265)

Share-based compensation expense



(2,118)





(3,615)





(9,782)





(12,701)





$ 38,797



$ (46,212)



$ 104,277



$ (326,151)

Operating margin %























Systems & Support



17.2 %



13.1 %



15.9 %



10.7 % Aerospace Structures



2.7 %



(8.2) %



3.3 %



(32.9) % Consolidated



10.0 %



(9.9) %



7.1 %



(17.4) %

























Depreciation and amortization^:























Systems & Support

$ 7,699



$ 8,719



$ 32,464



$ 33,549

Aerospace Structures



3,556





10,989





16,234





308,708

Corporate



653





807





3,245





3,459





$ 11,908



$ 20,515



$ 51,943



$ 345,716

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:























Systems & Support

$ (2,226)



$ (3,493)



$ (5,859)



$ (15,062)

Aerospace Structures



—





(54)





(12)





(23,502)





$ (2,226)



$ (3,547)



$ (5,871)



$ (38,564)



























^ includes impairment of long-lived assets

























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, loss on divestitures, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 25 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure,

Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





March 31,



March 31,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net loss

$ (10,575)



$ (73,519)



$ (42,758)



$ (450,910)

Add-back:























Income tax expense



817





498





4,923





2,881

Interest expense and other, net



30,801





39,053





135,861





171,397

Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





11,624





—

Pension charges



31,959





—





52,005





—

(Gain) loss on sales of assets and businesses, net



(4,335)





58,682





9,294





104,702

Impairment of rotable inventory



—





—





—





23,689

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(2,226)





(3,547)





(5,871)





(38,564)

Depreciation and amortization ^



11,908





20,515





51,943





345,716

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$ 58,349



$ 41,682



$ 217,021



$ 158,911

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding settlements)



(14,205)





(12,244)





(57,378)





(49,519)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented



44,144





29,438





159,643





109,392

Share-based compensation



2,118





3,615





9,782





12,701

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 46,262



$ 33,053



$ 169,425



$ 122,093

Net sales

$ 386,651



$ 466,833



$ 1,459,942



$ 1,869,719

Net loss margin



(2.7) %



(15.7) %



(2.9) %



(24.1) % Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented



11.5 %



6.4 %



11.0 %



6.0 % Adjusted EBITDAP margin



12.0 %



7.1 %



11.7 %



6.7 % ^ includes long-lived asset impairment charges

























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (10,575)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit expense



17,754



















Income tax expense



817



















Interest expense and other, net



30,801



















Operating income (loss)

$ 38,797



$ 49,237



$ 2,666



$ (13,106)

Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net



(4,335)





—





—





(4,335)

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(2,226)





(2,226)





—





—

Depreciation and amortization



11,908





7,699





3,556





653

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented

$ 44,144



$ 54,710



$ 6,222



$ (16,788)

Share-based compensation



2,118



$ —



$ —



$ 2,118

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 46,262



$ 54,710



$ 6,222



$ (14,670)

Net sales

$ 386,651



$ 286,969



$ 99,684



$ (2)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented



11.5 %



19.2 %



6.2 %

n/a

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



12.0 %



19.2 %



6.2 %

n/a







Year Ended March 31, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (42,758)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(5,373)



















Income tax expense



4,923



















Debt extinguishment loss



11,624



















Interest expense and other, net



135,861



















Operating income (loss)

$ 104,277



$ 163,450



$ 13,982



$ (73,155)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



9,294





—





—





9,294

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(5,871)





(5,859)





(12)





—

Depreciation and amortization



51,943





32,464





16,234





3,245

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented

$ 159,643



$ 190,055



$ 30,204



$ (60,616)

Share-based compensation



9,782



$ —



$ —



$ 9,782

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 169,425



$ 190,055



$ 30,204



$ (50,834)

Net sales

$ 1,459,942



$ 1,030,444



$ 429,547



$ (49)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented



11.0 %



18.5 %



7.0 %

n/a

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



11.7 %



18.5 %



7.0 %

n/a







* Operating loss at Corporate includes share-based compensation expense.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (73,519)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(12,244)



















Income tax expense



498



















Interest expense and other, net



39,053



















Operating income (loss)

$ (46,212)



$ 39,484



$ (13,515)



$ (72,181)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



58,682





—





—





58,682

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(3,547)





(3,493)





(54)





—

Depreciation and amortization



20,515





8,719





10,989





807

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented

$ 29,438



$ 44,710



$ (2,580)



$ (12,692)

Share-based compensation



3,615



$ —



$ —



$ 3,615

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 33,053



$ 44,710



$ (2,580)



$ (9,077)

Net sales

$ 466,833



$ 301,823



$ 165,306



$ (296)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented



6.4 %



15.0 %



(1.6) %

n/a

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



7.1 %



15.0 %



(1.6) %

n/a







Year Ended March 31, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations*

Net loss

$ (450,910)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(49,519)



















Income tax expense



2,881



















Interest expense and other, net



171,397



















Operating income (loss)

$ (326,151)



$ 113,517



$ (267,702)



$ (171,966)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



104,702





—





—





104,702

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(38,564)





(15,062)





(23,502)





—

Impairment of rotable inventory



23,689





23,689





—





—

Depreciation and amortization ^



345,716





33,549





308,708





3,459

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented

$ 109,392



$ 155,693



$ 17,504



$ (63,805)

Share-based compensation



12,701





—





—





12,701

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 122,093



$ 155,693



$ 17,504



$ (51,104)

Net sales

$ 1,869,719



$ 1,060,001



$ 814,371



$ (4,653)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented



6.0 %



14.9 %



2.2 %

n/a

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



6.7 %



14.9 %



2.2 %

n/a

^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021

























(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (9,758)



$ (10,575)



$ (0.16)

Adjustments:

















Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net



(4,335)





(4,335)





(0.07)

Restructuring costs (cash based)



6,264





6,264





0.10

Restructuring costs (non-cash - accelerated depreciation)



2,308





2,308





0.04

Pension charges



31,959





31,959





0.49

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 26,438



$ 25,621



$ 0.39

* Differences due to rounding























Year Ended

March 31, 2022





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (37,835)



$ (42,758)



$ (0.66)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



9,294





9,294





0.14

Restructuring costs (cash based)



19,295





19,295





0.30

Restructuring costs (non-cash - long-lived asset impairment)



2,308





2,308





0.04

Pension charges



52,005





52,005





0.80

Debt extinguishment loss



11,624





11,624





0.18

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 56,691



$ 51,768



$ 0.79

* Differences due to rounding























Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (73,021)



$ (73,519)



$ (1.27)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



58,682





58,682





1.00

Restructuring costs



20,477





20,477





0.35

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 6,138



$ 5,640





0.10

* Differences due to rounding



















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)





Year Ended

March 31, 2021





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (448,029)



$ (450,910)



$ (8.55)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



104,702





104,702





1.99

Impairment of long-lived assets



252,382





252,382





4.79

Impairment of rotable assets



23,689





23,689





0.45

Restructuring costs



53,224





53,224





1.01

Refinancing costs



15,305





15,305





0.29

Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 1,273



$ (1,608)



$ (0.03)

* Differences due to rounding



















Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

March 31,



Year Ended

March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating income (loss) - GAAP

$ 38,797



$ (46,212)



$ 104,277



$ (326,151)

Adjustments:























(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



(4,335)





58,682





9,294





104,702

Impairment of long-lived assets



2,308





—





2,308





252,382

Impairment of rotable inventory



—





—





—





23,689

Restructuring costs (cash and non-cash)



6,264





20,477





19,295





53,224

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$ 43,034



$ 32,947



$ 135,174



$ 107,846



Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

March 31,



Fiscal Year Ended

March 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 32,965



$ 22,752



$ (137,016)



$ (173,119)



Less:

























Capital expenditures



(3,843)





(6,190)





(19,660)





(25,178)



Free cash flow (use)

$ 29,122



$ 16,562



$ (156,676)



$ (198,297)





(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Fiscal 2023 outlook includes cash used in operations, core cash from operations and core free cash flow. We use core cash from operations and core free cash flow to measure performance of our continuing operations. The following table reconciles cash used in operations to core cash flow from operations and core free cash flow.













Fiscal Year 2023

Cash Flow Guidance Range













($ in millions)

Cash used in operations









$ (40.0)

- $ (30.0)

Less:



















Non-core cash use^









$ (70.0)

- $ (75.0)

Core cash provided by operations









$ 30.0

- $ 45.0

Less:



















Capital expenditures









$ (30.0)

- $ (30.0)

Core free cash flow









$ —

- $ 15.0























Excludes:



















Liquidation of customer advances









~$104.0



^ Non-core cash use estimate includes remaining cash related to the exit or sale of legacy structures facilities and programs.

