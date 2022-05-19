Bizzabo Launches Enhanced Onsite Check-in Experience to Power In-Person Events

Event Experience leader leverages technology from recent acquisition to meet increased demand for in-person and hybrid events

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), has launched an updated onsite check-in solution, bringing an enhanced, data-driven experience to power in-person events.

The new solution builds on Bizzabo's 10-plus years of experience supporting in-person events and leverages innovative technology from Klik , Bizzabo's most recent acquisition. The new solution is designed to provide Event Experience Leaders with greater flexibility and an elegant user experience for event organizers, their attendees, their speakers and their sponsors.

Bizzabo fast-tracked development for its new onsite offering and the broader Klik technology integration amid strong demand for in-person and hybrid events. The number of in-person and hybrid events held on Bizzabo's Event Experience OS increased 255% between Q4 2021 and Q2 2022, while the volume of virtual events remained steady, according to analysis of aggregated data.

"Today's in-person events have evolved from those of the past. By adding our upgraded onsite offering to our Event Experience OS, we're arming Event Experience Leaders with the tools they need to create immersive experiences that blend the most dynamic elements of virtual and in-person experiences," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo.

The refreshed onsite offering enables event organizers to create a consistent brand experience from registration onward with a promotional website, check-in, badges, lanyards and kiosks. Its intuitive check-in process eliminates waiting in line and empowers attendees to immediately start learning and networking.

Bizzabo's updated onsite offering includes:

Self-serve or full-service delivery.

Easy set-up and deployment.

Fully branded check-in screen.

Touchless check-in experience.

Custom consent forms for attendees.

On-demand badge printing.

Instantaneous QR code scanning.

Real-time event data in Bizzabo Command Center, no manual downloads or uploads of files between systems.

Easy and automated lead retrieval for sponsors.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 400 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, London and Montreal offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

