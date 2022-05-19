Garance Doré, the Lifestyle Media Powerhouse and NY Times Best Selling Author Announces Made in France Skincare Line, Doré

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the original influencers, Garance Doré, and her business partner of the last six years, Emily Yeston, announce the launch of their new French inspired beauty brand, Doré .

Doré is launching with three products, Le Baume, Le Cleanser, and La Crème, designed to simplify your skincare routine. (PRNewswire)

Garance Doré launches a new skincare line of simple, clean and effective products, all Made-In-France.

Inspired by Garance's approach to beauty, Doré is a line of simple, clean and effective products, all made in France. The formulas are rooted in Garance's French culture, and merge her love of simplicity and nature to deliver clean, gentle, and effective Made-in-France skincare with a focus on safety, sustainability and inclusivity . Doré is foundational beauty that sets you free.

Doré launched with three hero skincare products (and one hat !), that are designed to simplify everyone's skincare routine, thus minimizing bathroom time, and maximizing outdoor time. Le Cleanser ($24) is a gel to milk cleanser that leaves skin perfectly clean and hydrated while thoroughly removing makeup. La Crème ($36) is a light, daily moisturizer that evens skin tone and reduces signs of aging. Skin is clinically proven to be softer, brighter and perfectly hydrated after use. Le Baume ($12) is a multi-purpose balm formulated with just seven ingredients that is clinically proven to repair and moisturize the skin. It is to be used on any area of the body or face that is dry or chapped.

All products are fragrance free and suitable for sensitive skin. They have been formulated without over 1,600 questionable ingredients, and that includes being free of parabens, silicones and sulfates.

Doré products are available for purchase at WeAreDore.com and ship to the continental United States, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. International shipping will be available soon thereafter. The brand is partnering with Boox Box , a reusable e-commerce shipping option, to help decrease their environmental footprint.

About Doré:

