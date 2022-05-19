Lower.com unveils HomePass™ Valuation to give homeowners instant offer on their home

The tool also gives homeowners a glimpse into home equity and is 30% more accurate than competitors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower.com , the multi-channel fintech aimed at creating wealth through homeownership, added HomePass ™ Valuation to ease the stress of selling a home. The tool, part of the HomePass™ Move First program, gives homeowners an instant offer on their home and allows them to skip the showings and sell their house for top dollar.

Lower Primary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lower) (PRNewswire)

Homeowners can use this tool to worry less about selling their current house and focus their attention on finding their next home. It's nerve-racking to look for a new home and not know exactly what equity you'll have to tap into, but HomePass™ Valuation solves that problem.

"We're reducing the pain points for homeowners and giving them an experience filled with certainty," said co-founder and CEO Dan Snyder. "You'll know exactly how much your home will sell for and be able to move without worrying about getting your current house ready to list. We're lowering the stress across the entire transaction to get you into your dream house faster."

Homeowners will also be able to offer cash for their next home through the program. After accessing the valuation tool, they'll have an instant equity amount and be pre-approved for a mortgage, so they know what they can afford to buy. Once they find a home, they'll be able to make an all-cash non-contingent offer and win the deal while financing with Lower.com behind the scenes. Once they move, their old home will be prepped and listed for sale.

HomePass™ is available in select markets with plans to expand throughout 2022. First-time homebuyers can also take advantage of the cash offer portion of HomePass ™.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lower