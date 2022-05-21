Comstock Realty Partners to showcase 850 unit mixed-use 'Modelo' Project at ICSC 2022 in Las Vegas

Remediation set to begin on 17.47 acre site of new park, community center, museum, housing, and commercial space

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce City Council fully approved a new 850 unit mixed-use development project at a meeting on Feb. 22, allowing the development phase to begin. The project, named Modelo to reference the Commerce motto of "the Model City," is a robust, new mixed-use project consisting of 850 residential units, recreational and entertainment retail spaces, a public-private park, community center and museum.

A rendering of a mixed-used boulevard in the Modelo Project located in the City of Commerce, California. (Comstock Realty Partners) (PRNewswire)

The project will be featured at the International Council of Shopping Centers (ISCS) 2022 by its developer, Comstock Realty Partners. ICSC 2022 is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 22-24, 2022. ICSC is an organization for industry advancement, promoting and elevating the marketplaces and spaces where people shop, dine, work, play and gather as foundational and vital ingredients of communities and economies.

"The goal of the project is to tip the scale in the direction of the community for once," said Adrian Comstock, a developer with a long history of successful projects. "As developers, we are inspired to create a safe, clean community for people to work, play, and sleep in, and create hundreds of jobs along the way. With this project, we have the added goal of endowing a cultural and arts museum."

VP of Development for Comstock, Howard Clarke, who was formerly a project manager with Caruso and the Dorchester Collection, explains that the mix of essential and entertainment retail such as grocery, restaurant and cinema, will imbue a contemporary take on a village-like atmosphere when combined with the 850 market rate residential units.

Construction is scheduled to being by the end of 2022, with the first phase of housing and community center to be completed 30 months later.

Media contact: Howard Clarke, hclarke@comstockrealtypartners.com, 314-755-6392

##

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comstock Realty Partners