Compass Finds a Home on the Fortune 500

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, today debuted on the Fortune 500. Founded in 2012, Compass is among the youngest companies ever to make the Fortune 500.

"Compass joining the Fortune 500 so early in our journey was made possible by the tens of thousands of Compass agents and employees who believed that together we can build the future of real estate," said Compass Chairman, Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. "This honor validates our belief that empowering the country's top agents with the industry's most advanced technology platform is the best way to deliver an exceptional experience to every home buyer and seller. High-tech and high-touch."

Compass was founded in 2012 by Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon. Today, Compass is home to almost 30,000 agents in 352 cities across the United States. Last year Compass agents transacted over a quarter of a trillion dollars in residential real estate – more than any other brokerage in the country.

About Compass

Compass, a Fortune 500 company, is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, the technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

