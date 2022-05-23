Financial Times Ranks Haslam No. 18 in the World in Custom Executive Education

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a Financial Times ranking released today, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business climbed from No. 20 to No. 18 in custom executive education among all schools in the U.S. and around the globe.

The Financial Times ranked the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business, No. 18 in the World in Custom Executive Education. (PRNewswire)

In addition to ranking No. 18 worldwide, Haslam rose from No. 6 to No. 5 among all U.S. schools in 2022.

Bruce Behn, associate dean for graduate and executive education, credited the ranking to the personalized, high-quality experience professionals receive in Haslam's graduate and executive education programs.

"Time is a valuable commodity for working professionals, and we work to provide an executive education experience that accommodates compressed time availability and yields an impact for the sponsoring organizations," Behn said. "Our custom executive education programs provide opportunities for participants to experience Haslam's program offerings from locations across the world. We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times for this work."

In addition to ranking No. 18 internationally, Haslam's ranking among all U.S. schools (public and private) rose from No. 6 to No. 5. Among U.S. public institutions, the college remained at No. 3. Haslam scored highly in several subcategory rankings, especially in Participant Follow Up, which is defined as "the extent and effectiveness of follow-up offered after the course participants returned to their workplaces." In this area, Haslam ranked No. 9 worldwide and No. 1 among U.S. public institutions. Overall, Haslam was one of only seven U.S. institutions to make the Financial Times' list.

This marks the seventh year that Haslam's custom executive education programs have been ranked by the Financial Times in the top five among U.S. public institutions and the fifth year that its programs have been ranked in the top 20 worldwide.

The Financial Times ranks the world's top 70 business schools providing custom executive education and bases its rankings on both individual surveys completed by the schools' clients and institutional data.

In addition to customized executive education programs, Haslam offers open enrollment short courses, MBA programs for working professionals, a full-time MBA and several specialty masters' programs. For more information about Haslam's graduate and executive education programs, please visit its graduate and executive education webpage.

