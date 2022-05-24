Bark by the Bay Pet Package At Victorian Inn

Features the popular BarkBox!

MONTEREY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorian Inn announces its new Bark by the Bay pet package for pups and their people. Bark by the Bay includes a one-night stay, a BarkBox amenity for our four-legged guests, and a wine and cheese reception for our two-legged guests. Pooches and their owners are welcome to check-in at the lobby, where pups have their own check-in counter. This package starts at $218.00, inclusive of a pet fee on select dates.

The clever coastal-themed BarkBox, created especially for Victorian Inn, features two plush toys and two bags of all-natural treats. BarkBox is created by BARK, the world's most dog-obsessed company. From products to packaging, BARK's in-house team designs every piece of the Box to create insane joy for dogs and smiles for their people.

Victorian Inn is ideally located for guests to explore Cannery Row, historic downtown, and area attractions which include the world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, gorgeous San Carlos Beach, and the famous Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail. Originally the Lang Mansion, built in 1901, Victorian Inn's gracious first floor welcomes guests to the check-in and relax in the cozy reception area. A fireplace and several seating areas provide places to rest, enjoy a good book or make plans. Guests start the day in the dining area with a complimentary Continental breakfast buffet that includes a hot breakfast dish. At day's end, complimentary California wines, cheese, and fruit are served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The hotel's 70 guest rooms have fetching décor and tail-wagging amenities such as in-room fireplaces, on-site parking, and lovely gardens surrounding the boutique hotel. Guestrooms are located in adjacent buildings designed to complement the Victorian style of the original home.

Founded in 2012, BARK is devoted to making dogs happy and healthy. Having loyally served over 2 million dog homes nationwide, BARK is one of the most engaged brands on social media, with over 7.5M dog-obsessed followers. BARK offers monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer, available at BarkBox.com or BarkShop.com and its retail partner network.

