Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate at Investor Conferences in June 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences during June 2022:

Wells Fargo Private Biotech Symposium, taking place virtually on June 1, 2022

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY , June 8-10 th, 2022. Daniel Getts , Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present a company overview on Friday, June 10 th, at 12:15 pm ET .

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

Amy@juniper-point.com

858-914-1962

