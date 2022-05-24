ORMCO™ ANNOUNCES SOLE U.S. DISTRIBUTION OF IMPROVED ORTHOPULSE® GEN.2 DEVICE

Technological and Structural Advancements Designed To Accelerate Treatment Time for Orthodontic Patients Up To 50%

BREA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions, announces sole U.S. Distribution of the improved OrthoPulse® Gen.2 medical device. Reducing treatment time for patients up to 50%1, this gentle and noninvasive system receives structural and technological improvements.

OrthoPulse Gen.2 Device (PRNewswire)

Increased battery capacity

Water protecting design in charging case and mouthpiece

Plastic chassis for flex circuit in mouthpiece help to reduce risk of broken wires

"Backbone" reinforced on mouthpiece structure

New version of app includes advanced quality of life updates

"Through modification of a patient's biological response to treatment and hence shortening the orthodontic timeline, patients and doctors find this device invaluable which is why we are so excited to announce that Ormco is the sole U.S. Distributor for the latest version of the already popular OrthoPulse® device," said Jim McGillivary, President of Ormco. "Giving fixed and aligner patients more comfort2 and significantly lessening treatment time–while shortening chair time and increasing predictive outcomes–are all important aspects of our core business." he continued.

"Thanks to the innovative technology of OrthoPulse®, my patients can safely and effectively accelerate their orthodontic treatment," said Dr. Jeff Summers. "OrthoPulse® integrates easily into their daily routine, and we are also seeing that it is gentle and comfortable to help reduce pain and discomfort associated with treatment."

OrthoPulse® is a clinically proven and FDA-approved medical device using low levels of light energy to stimulate the bone surrounding the roots of teeth and facilitate tooth movement, accelerating orthodontic treatment with fixed braces and clear aligners by up to 50%1 The device is designed to be used at home by the patient for ten minutes daily.

To learn more about the OrthoPulse Gen.2 please visit: https://ormco.com/orthopulse.

ABOUT ORMCO

Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™, and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). Spark™ Clear Aligner System is designed to meet the needs of the orthodontist with the TruGEN™ material and 3D Approver software. Ormco's Insignia™ Advanced Smile Design™ provides an all-inclusive customized indirect bonding solution for efficiency through personalization. From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in customer centricity, commitment to innovation, respect, continuous improvement, and leadership, Envista is well-equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

The opinions expressed are those of Dr. Jeff Summers as a paid consultant to Ormco. Ormco is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients. Individual patient results may vary. OrthoPulse® is a registered trademark of Biolux Technology GmbH.

1 Shaughnessy et al. Intraoral photobiomodulation-induced orthodontic tooth alignment: a preliminary study. BMC Oral Health, 2016. 16:3.

2 Al-Okla N, Ferguson D et al. Pain perception of photobiomodulation treated and sham-controlled patients undergoing orthodontic treatment: JCO / February 2020, Volume LIV No.2

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ormco Corporation